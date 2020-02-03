“Hamilton” film, with original Broadway cast, premiered in 2021

You can now be in the room where it happens – on a multiplex near you.

The Walt Disney Company confirmed the release of the film “Hamilton” on Monday, October 15, 2021. The film includes the original Broadway cast led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who performed the musical in a theater / movie hybrid, “a leap forward in the art of live recording,” said Monday’s announcement.

“We are very happy for fans of the show and new audiences around the world to experience what it was like on stage – and in the audience – when we recorded this at The Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in June 2016. We wanted to give everyone the same seat, that is what this film can offer, “said director Thomas Kail.

In addition to Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, the original Broadway cast in the film includes: Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton.

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about finding the right moment to release the # Hamilton movie: “You all have that friend who brags,” I saw that with the original cast. “We steal that bragging of everyone. You will all see it with the original cast “| Studio presented by @ItsOnATT pic.twitter.com/zum7otFexr

– Variety (@Variety) January 29, 2020

