[hamilton-head-mentor-orlondo-steinauer-unveils-2020-ticats-coaching-team]

HAMILTON — Orlondo Steinauer will have a good deal of acquainted faces on the sidelines with him this period.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats head mentor unveiled his 2020 coaching employees Thursday and it incorporates 9 returnees from past year’s squad. Steinauer additional Mike Gibson as offensive line coach, who’ll switch Dennis McKnight.

Gibson experienced served formerly as an assistant head coach and offensive co-ordinator with Hamilton (2009-2010). Gibson invested the past four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, performing as an assistant head mentor/offensive line mentor very last yr.

4 of Steinauer’s assistants will have new roles in 2020. They involve: Tommy Condell (offensive co-ordinator/quarterback mentor) Jim Barker (offensive/special groups assistant/staff marketing consultant) Craig Butler (defensive backs coach/unique assistant) and Jarryd Baines (receivers coach).

Rounding out Steinuaer’s team are Mark Washington (defensive co-ordinator), Jeff Reinebold (unique groups co-ordinator), Robin Ross (linebckers), Randy Melvin (defensive line) and D.J. Harper (working backs).

Roughriders indicator veteran Gainey to extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive back Ed Gainey to a a single-yr deal extension Thursday.

Gainey was scheduled to turn into a totally free agent Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Gainey enters his fifth year with Saskatchewan and ninth in the CFL. He had 56 tackles and two interceptions in 2019.

A two-time CFL all-star, Gainey has appeared in 114 profession CFL common-year game titles. He has accrued 272 tackles, 34 distinctive-groups tackles, just one sack, 20 interceptions and 4 pressured fumbles.

Eskimos indicator linebacker Knox-Santos to extension

EDMONTON — American linebacker Jovan Santox-Knox signed a one-12 months agreement extension with the Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday.

Santos-Knox was scheduled to hit totally free agency Wednesday.

The 6-foot-two, 233-pound Santos-Knox appeared in 3 online games previous season with Edmonton, registering 14 tackles and a sack. He has appeared in 34 occupation CFL online games with Winnipeg and the Eskimos, accumulating 149 tackles, eight sacks, two interceptions and three compelled fumbles.