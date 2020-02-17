[Hamilton, Messi share men’s title at Laureus sports activities awards]

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (pic) a 6-time entire world champion and Barcelona star Messi, 32, share the award for their achievements in 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 18 — Formula A single champion Lewis Hamilton and soccer celebrity Lionel Messi shared the Laureus sportsman of the calendar year award at yesterday’s ceremony in Berlin.

Hamilton, 35, a 6-time entire world champion and Barcelona star Messi, 32, share the award for their achievements in 2019.

This is the to start with time a footballer has won the award and also the first celebration in the event’s 20-year heritage when the jury attained a tied selection.

“I am honoured to be the first to acquire this award remaining a sportsperson coming from a group sport,” Messi explained from Barcelona through a movie message.

US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who received 5 titles at the 2019 entire world championships in Stuttgart to leave her with a history 25 worlds gold medals, took the Laureus sportswoman of the calendar year award for the 3rd time.

“It usually means the environment to me, this is my third Laureus award and I’m definitely grateful,” explained Biles in a movie information.

South Africa, who won the 2019 Environment Cup, ended up named workforce of the calendar year, beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and the US women’s soccer workforce.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was joined on phase by six South African crew-mates to collect the trophy.

“With this team of players, we came with each other for the enjoy of the video game with 1 goal and fought so hard for just about every other,” Kolisi instructed the viewers in Berlin.

“We gave every little thing we experienced to get the trophy and with any luck , encourage youngsters for generations to occur.”

Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim, 19, won the motion sportsperson award following getting gold medals at the globe championship halfpipe and X Online games tremendous pipe.

Oksana Masters, who born with limb impairments caused by radiation from Chernobyl and later on adopted in the US, won the sportsperson with a incapacity award.

The 30-yr-outdated won five gold medals and a silver at the environment para nordic snowboarding championships, as well as took the cross-place all round planet cup title.

She also received silver medals in the road race and time demo H5 at the para biking highway globe championships.

Colombia’s Egan Bernal, 22, who grew to become the youngest rider to win the Tour de France for 110 decades, gained the breakthrough award immediately after successful the world’s leading biking race in what was only his 2nd a few-week typical party.

“I’m seriously satisfied, this is a huge result for me in my vocation,” the Colombian claimed in a movie.

German F3 driver Sophia Floersch scooped the comeback of the 12 months award for racing the moment yet again at the Macau Grand Prix final November, a 12 months after a crash on the very same circuit left her with a spinal fracture.

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar received the public vote for the best sporting moment more than the last 20 many years for leading his region to victory at the 2011 ICC Planet Cup at the sixth endeavor.

Germany’s basketball star Dirk Nowitzki was recognised with the lifetime accomplishment award. — AFP