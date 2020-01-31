Hamilton returns to Tampa in June 2021

Hamilton Montage video
Today Show gives Tampa Man Super Bowl tickets
The SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully. Suspect in custody
Press conference on the SWAT situation in Port Richey
Officers respond to the SWAT situation in Port Richey
Local teachers help students find jobs in the food industry
Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect
Police: The 14-year-old girl from Sarasota is charged with attempted murder after the shooting
DCF employee arrested for hit and run, leaving teenagers in critical condition
UPDATE: HCSO publishes pictures of cars involved in the escape; Child in critical condition
Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after I-4 chain reaction, soldiers say