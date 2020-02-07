“Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos found more than success in the musical

Anthony Ramos The role in the popular stage musical Hamilton has definitely opened the doors for the 28-year-old star. Since then he has been engaged to Jasmine Cephas Jones and released his first album. There are many things ahead for the multi-talented young man, including the presentation at this year’s Oscars.

Ramos’ story up to this part of his life reads like something from a fairy tale. In an interview with Vogue, the actor remembers asking his mother: “Why do we eat rice, beans and chicken every day?” Ramos was raised by a single mother and discovered at a young age that his family didn’t have much. But what he did have was a love of music.

After a teacher heard him sing, they encouraged him to perform with two of his classmates during school meetings. Finally, thanks to his musical skills, he managed to complete a full trip to the New York American Musical and Dramatic Academy through the Seinfeld scholarship program. “Booming right now. My life has changed, ”he told the magazine.

Anthony Ramos conquers Broadway

Since Ramos received this scholarship, he has starred in some fairly well-known productions. He was cast on screen in A Star Is Born as Lady Gaga’s best friend, not to mention his dual roles as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton. During his time in the cast of Hamilton, Ramos met his current fiancé Jones.

The song “One More Hour” from Ramos’ album “The Good & The Bad” is about the couple’s first kiss. The two got engaged in October 2019 and their mutual love of music means one thing for their future wedding: lots and lots of dancing. “I want people to sweat, take off jackets and keep going,” he insisted.

The future for Ramos looks just as good as his present. He plays the main role in the film adaptation of “In The Heights” by the Hamilton creator / star Lin-Manuel Miranda, in which he also appeared on stage. He repeats his role as Usnavi, the protagonist. Ironically, In The Heights inspired Ramos to continue his career at a time when he was thinking about quitting.

“I remember feeling like I wanted to quit,” the actor recalled. I sat there thinking I couldn’t stop. I know all of these characters. Maybe there is a place for me. “It is good that Ramos did not quit, considering how great the opportunities the actor would have missed if he had given in to that feeling would have been.