Hamilton watches are 50% off (including the good ones!)

We would buy one of them at full price. But at the moment they are all reduced by 50%.

Hamilton

You know the Nordstrom Rack as a place to get a sweet deal, but too often it’s a second-rate gang. You could have a Barnburner Nike sale, but never on the new Vaporfly. They may have ridiculous prices for North Face jackets, but they’re all in the past season. This is what distinguishes the current 50% discount on Hamilton watches.

We previously hailed Hamilton as a Swiss star watchmaker who skilfully blended his American military heritage with state-of-the-art contemporary mechanics. And instead of lowering the price of less sophisticated watches, Nordstrom Rack is offering hundreds of dollars off parts inspired by aviation that we’ve been keeping an eye on for months. We have selected our favorites below. So if you want to improve your watch game or just want to add a Hamilton to your collection, you (really, seriously) won’t find a better deal.

Khaki Aviation Day Date Auto

Khaki officer car

Khaki Air Race car

Khaki Pioneer Auto Chrono

A total of 43 watches are on offer. So if you’re not entirely satisfied with these four, check out the rest here.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.