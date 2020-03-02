hamilton-wenham-stays-sizzling,-ousts-watertown

WATERTOWN — The Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball workforce is hell-bent on proving that its one-five begin to the period was a mere anomaly.

Markus Nordin and Ryan Monahan recorded double-doubles as the fifth-seeded Generals (15-seven) went on the highway and edged No. four Watertown, 45-41, in a Div. three North semifinal Sunday afternoon. Hamilton-Wenham will encounter St. Mary’s in a sectional semifinal Wednesday night in Burlington.

“This workforce has been counted out all season long, but they have a ton of coronary heart,” reported Hamilton-Wenham coach Mike DiMarino. “We know that in get to win this game, we ended up likely to have to engage in for the entire 32 minutes. We couldn’t have any travellers below, everyone experienced to add, every person experienced a career to do.”

Nordin (20 points, 11 rebounds) stepped up major down the stretch, knocking down 8 straight no cost throws. His ultimate two arrived right after Matthew Oliveira knocked down a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 43-41 with two.five seconds still left.

Desperate to cease the clock by any usually means, Watertown took a timeout understanding total well it experienced none still left. Nordin was chosen to shoot the technical absolutely free throws and he nailed both equally to account for the last margin of victory.

“I adore shooting free throws, it is my favorite portion of the recreation,” Nordin said. “In apply, ahead of we leave, we have to shoot a free of charge throw and if we miss, we have to run,”

Hamilton-Wenham led from the start out and employed a 14- operate to just take a 26-11 late in the 2nd quarter. In spite of turning the ball in excess of 12 situations in the initially half (31 overall), the Generals taken care of a healthier lead as Watertown manufactured just 5-of-33 attempts from the discipline. DiMarino understood his team was going to have troubles with the Raiders’ relentless entire-court force.

“We lost our captain and stage guard (Ian Coffey) to an injuries suitable before the tournament,” DiMarino claimed. “Watertown’s defensive tension is out of this globe, they are so quick and intense. We just preached that fantastic players have brief reminiscences.”

Watertown (16-6) inched back again into the sport halfway through the third quarter. Brennan Cook dinner knocked down a trey and a basket to support cut the deficit to 32-25 by the stop of the 3rd quarter. The Raiders obtained as close as a level on two situations on three-ideas by Joseph Griffin and Oliveira, the next 1 producing it 39-38 with 2: 40 remaining.

With Hamilton-Wenham on the ropes, Monahan (10 points, 12 rebounds) delivered a highlight reel defensive participate in. He soared more than the rim to block Adam Patterson’s layup to keep the match at 41-38.

“That was a terrific play,” DiMarino stated. “We do not have any superstars, but we have men who struggle for just one one more. They’re an unbelievable team of guys and I’m so blessed to mentor them.”