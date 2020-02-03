“Hamilton” will hit theaters next year

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” comes to the screen.

Disney will release the hit musical with the original Broadway cast on October 15, 2021. It is not an adaptation: it is a previously recorded “live recording” of the stage performance of the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York that started first.

Miranda announced the news on Twitter.

The original cast consists of a number of well-known stars, including Miranda (as Alexander Hamilton), Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo.

The production will combine elements of live theater and film, which, according to a press release, will result in a “cinematic stage performance that is a completely new way of experiencing the show”.

It was shot in June 2016 over several performances with director Tommy Kail. Hamilton has grossed hundreds of millions of dollars, according to several reports, and was the focus of a PBS documentary.

Miranda previously said that a film would come.

“What I love most is that you all have this friend who looks like I saw him with the original cast,” Miranda said to Variety. “We steal this boast from everyone because you will all see it with the original cast.”

The music in “Hamilton” combines rap, hip-hop, R&B and classic Broadway and tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of America, who was born in the Caribbean and inherited in France and Scotland. It made its debut on Broadway in 2015 on several sold-out performances and is still playing, but with a different cast. There is also a tour version of his show.

“Hamilton” received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama 2016 and was awarded 11 Tony Awards.

