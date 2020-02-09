Hamish Nicklin on his time at The Guardian, his stance on fossil fuels and his move to Dentsu

The Guardian has made some significant changes to its leadership team recently, not least the change of guard after David Pemsel was replaced by Annette Thomas in March as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

However, with all the excitement surrounding The Guardian, which for the first time has vividly reached the breakeven point, and the tabloid story of Pemsel’s decision not to take on the role of Premier League leader, there may be a member of This Management team was probably forgotten … until he himself takes a step elsewhere, perhaps surprisingly.

Hamish Nicklin has been Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the publisher since moving from AOL in 2016. He was instrumental in driving the sea of ​​change alongside Pemsel and editor-in-chief Kath Viner, which has improved the company’s financial performance. The publisher, which had burned millions of pounds only years earlier. Together with Dentsu Aegis UK and Ireland, he will lead the company’s media division as Executive Director and report to Euan Jarvie, its CEO and Peter Huijboom, the global CEO of Dentsu Media and Global Clients.

Nicklin is always a friendly character who usually smiles and is always positive about what lies ahead, even with the biggest challenges. He described the role at The Guardian as “his dream job”, which may make it all the more surprising that he decided to switch within four years, although he later explains that his urge to join a media agency was part of it is supposed to be the creativity and the “buzz” that they can generate when everything is “put together correctly”.

While at The Guardian, he is undoubtedly proud of the accomplishments he has achieved in his leadership role.

“The whole goal of my four years as a CRO was to help the rest of The Guardian achieve this goal with break even. In 2015/16 we used up almost a hundred million pounds of cash. And the goal was to help The Guardian keep its balance and become sustainable. We did that last year and when that happens and you work so hard to focus on one thing and it’s over, you breathe in and you go. ‘Right, that was incredible. That was awesome. Have fun. ‘ You know, there are a lot of challenges, and the options are to work with The Guardian again. This was definitely an option to drive the future forward. “

Nicklin, who previously worked at both Google and Morgan Stanley, was thinking about the life of an agency, an area of ​​marketing he had never worked in when one day the phone rang and offered an opportunity.

“It’s something I’ve always been interested in … and one day I got a call and thought,” Well, it looks like the universe has spoken. Let’s just follow it and see what happens and where it takes me. ‘And that’s where we ended up. “

Looking back on the achievement of leading The Guardian to break-even, Nicklin admits, “It wasn’t easy,” but he believes there was outside appreciation.

“We (The Guardian) still have great opportunities ahead of us because we started transforming business, but also developing reader sales, which was something very unique and transformational.”

Nicklin still has to coordinate his start date with his new employers and will therefore continue to work with the publisher for the foreseeable future. He has been significantly involved in another development in the past few days. The Guardian’s decision to stop accepting fossil fuel advertising from businesses is closely linked to its environmental ethic.

“The reality is, it’s something we’ve been talking about for a while,” he explains. “Given our editorial stance on the climate crisis, the fact that we changed the way we talk about the climate over the past year has put a greater emphasis on what we really believe and the fact that it is Crisis. We have conducted full investigations into fossil fuel companies and some of the practices they have gone through. “

He reveals that the decision was made after the Christmas break to impose the ban. “We have just seen how the public debate has changed, and when we knew that our editorial coverage on the subject had changed, Anna (Bateson, Interim CEO) and I teamed up and decided that it really was is the right feeling. We spoke to Katherine and the editorial teams who fully supported this and said this was right for our brand. Given what I just said about our purpose and values, it seems to be exactly in line with it. I am very proud of the decision we made. “

He refuses to give figures when asked about the actual impact of the self-imposed advertising ban on earnings. However, he is confident that there will be costs, but is confident that he has monitored readers’ response to the deficit from them in support.

“In the long term, it is the right thing to do for us as well as for the world and our readers. I don’t know if it will affect us, but we make another decision. We didn’t do it because of the money, we did it because it was the right thing to do.

Since the announcement, The Drum has heard other major media titles are considering a similar tact that Nicklin hopes will be implemented.

“We are in a climate crisis and some of these fossil fuel companies are using advertising to promote their environmental friendliness. At the same time, they are investing billions in fossil fuel production and possibly rejecting climate change, everything our journalists have been doing reports on … It actually seems right, considering that the climate crisis is undeniable? And I sincerely hope that ours will follow suit, whether they feel they want to take such a public stance is entirely up to them. But I hope you do. “

Nicklin is also reluctant to take on the new managing director Annette Thomas, although he admits that she was involved in “talks”, but that this decision was made because “it was the right thing”.

Finally, regarding his new role and why he is excited to move to Dentsu, he explains the acquisitions of various media companies, including Carat, Isobar, Amplify, Merkle and IProspect. “

He continues to outline the vision: “Part of the leadership team’s job is to ensure that we achieve this collaboration and bring all these different companies together to clients to solve their problems.” So that’s part of it and obviously the other part is responsible for the media industry … and for it to grow and adapt to the new changes taking place in the media space. “

As with any role change, Nicklin seems to have decided to continue at the top, but he is clearly someone who wants to face as many different challenges as possible throughout his career, and so another one is waiting for him at Dentsu.