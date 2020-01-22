Hamish Rutherford: Kiwibank might want to be the bank for New Zealanders, so could she buy BNZ?

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
36
COMMENT:

As for mega-mergers, some rumors are gaining momentum because the pieces seem to be going well together, which seems to be the case for Kiwibank and BNZ.

Since late 2019, rumors have been circulating in banking and political circles that accountants are undertaking work to sell BNZ, and Kiwibank was considered the likely buyer.

Buying BNZ is too much of a bridge for Kiwibank. Photo / File

NZ Post is Kiwibank’s largest shareholder. Photo / File

