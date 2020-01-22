Hamish Rutherford: Kiwibank might want to be the bank for New Zealanders, so could she buy BNZ?

COMMENT:

As for mega-mergers, some rumors are gaining momentum because the pieces seem to be going well together, which seems to be the case for Kiwibank and BNZ.

Since late 2019, rumors have been circulating in banking and political circles that accountants are undertaking work to sell BNZ, and Kiwibank was considered the likely buyer.

At first glance, the combination of the two companies would solve the problems of the buyer and the seller.

Kiwibank, created as part of NZ Post, is a courageous local player that has managed to position itself competitively in the retail banking market, in particular for residential mortgages.

But it was faced with IT problems that almost saw its shareholders, NZ Post, ACC and NZ Super Fund, clash in a legal battle.

Although he brags about small businesses, he does not have the sophistication required to bank most large businesses.

In the battle for business, the big banks don’t even consider it a competitor.

BNZ, on the other hand, is strong in the commercial and agro-credit sectors, with a much larger market share in businesses than in residential mortgage loans.

For owners of BNZ, National Australia Bank (NAB), a sale of the New Zealand company would free up capital at a time when margins should decline, the Reserve Bank wants the sector to hold more capital and the bank based in Melbourne is facing fallout from the Royal Australian Commission in the area.

Even the brands line up; Kiwibank’s already jingoistic marketing campaign is already trying to convince Kiwis to bank locally.

Reinventing yourself, literally, like the Bank of New Zealand, would be a logical extension.

But just because something could fit together doesn’t mean it will happen. The purchase of BNZ is too much of a bridge for Kiwibank, which is ultimately wholly owned by various branches of the state.

BNZ’s profits in 2019, at just over $ 1 billion, represented almost a fifth of NAB – which has a market capitalization of around A $ 73 billion (New Zealand’s $ 75.7 billion) . He will not provide a romantic agreement for the benefit of Kiwibank.

The sale price would likely be well north of $ 10 billion, before Kiwibank even negotiates to continue using NAB’s technology systems (there is no way that Kiwibank can complete the combined transaction without them).

Consider the fate of its shareholders.

Despite a liquidation, NZ Post remains the main shareholder. It is facing a structural decline in its core business and the struggles turn to profit.

If he were to inject significant cash into Kiwibank, he would have to do so by asking for money from his own shareholder, the New Zealand government.

Simply because NZ First wants Kiwibank to thrive, the funds required would even overwhelm the Provincial Growth Fund.

The other shareholders also do not have the capacity for such an acquisition.

While the ACC and the Super Fund represent tens of billions of dollars of capital, injecting as much into a niche sector – the New Zealand bank – would be a risk of reckless concentration.

Finally, there is the question of whether NAB would really like to sell it anyway.

Its new managing director, Ross McEwan, is a Kiwi. While the former boss of the Royal Bank of Scotland would no doubt make the decision if it was clearly in the interests of the shareholders, it would seem unlikely that he would be the one to rush.

Whatever problems Australian banks face across the Tasman, their New Zealand businesses continue to generate profits with ease. Why would some of them be in the mood to sell?

