[hamlin-and-newman-contrast-possibility-and-reward-at-daytona-five-hundred]

DAYTONA Seashore, Fla. (AP) — In a one thrilling lap all over NASCAR’s most storied keep track of, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman shown the dangers and benefits of the risky activity they both of those like.

Hamlin received his 2nd consecutive Daytona 500 and third in five a long time on Monday night as he surged previous Newman on the closing lap of a second time beyond regulation shootout. The earn came as Newman’s automobile was turned challenging into the wall, then flipped onto its roof, where by he was helpless as he was hit in the driver’s aspect by another automobile.

His car or truck continued to skid upside down together the speedway and it crossed the finish line in flames as basic safety crews hurried to snuff out the fire and pry Newman loose. It took numerous minutes for his auto to be rolled again on to its wheels, and clinical staff employed good black limitations to block the check out as the 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting around ambulance and taken to a hospital.

All the although, a feeling of dread settled above Daytona and its showcase race, now pushed again a day by rain that dampened a raucous stop by by President Donald Trump. There has not been a fatality in NASCAR’s elite Cup Series given that 2001, but Newman’s crash had everybody nervous.

The injury to his Mustang was substantial — it appeared the full roll cage designed to secure his head experienced caved — and officials would not allow his team near the accident web-site. Two agonizing hours just after the crash, NASCAR read a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that claimed Newman was in “serious affliction, but medical professionals have indicated his accidents are not everyday living threatening.”

Hamlin, in the meantime, was hoping to discover the sensitive equilibrium of celebrating a milestone victory although displaying appropriate regard to an injured driver. To begin with unaware of Newman’s circumstance, Hamlin did victory burnouts and celebrated with his crew.

Not right until Fox Sports said it would not job interview him did Hamlin find out the severity of the circumstance. Group operator Joe Gibbs was apologetic for the No. 11 team’s original response.

“I was concentrating on our automobile, and everyone started out celebrating all over us,” Gibbs mentioned. “So I say to everybody out there, some people today may perhaps have observed us and claimed, ‘Well, these men are celebrating when there is a critical challenge likely on.’ I apologize to most people, but we seriously didn’t know.”

The crash was a stark reminder of both the hazards of auto racing and the improvements NASCAR has built due to the fact 2001, when Dale Earnhardt was killed on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Earnhardt was the final Cup driver killed in a race and NASCAR has built significant protection improvements in the just about 20 yrs because.

“I consider we acquire for granted sometimes how safe the cars and trucks are,” Hamlin explained. “But selection 1, we are praying for Ryan.”

Through the lengthy hold out for an update, Trump took to Twitter to express his problem. A day earlier, he attended the race as the grand marshal, gave the command for drivers to start off their engines and designed a ceremonial speed lap all-around Daytona International Speedway right before rain washed out the race.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and courageous @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” Trump tweeted. Newman was one particular of numerous NASCAR motorists who attended a 2016 rally for then-candidate Trump in Ga.

Mark Rushbrook, international director of Ford Overall performance Motorsports, acknowledged the delay for details on Newman.

“To listen to some optimistic news tonight is a relief,” Rushbrook explained. “He is so highly regarded for getting a excellent competitor by all people in the sport.”

Newman experienced taken the lead on the remaining lap when Ryan Blaney’s bumper caught the back again of his Ford and sent Newman challenging suitable into the wall. His auto flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s aspect by a further car or truck, and ultimately skidded throughout the end line in flames.

Motorists have been stricken with concern, like Hamlin, the very first driver because Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win consecutive Daytona 500’s.

“It’s a odd equilibrium of excitement and pleasure for you, but someone’s overall health and their relatives is even larger than any gain in any sport,” he claimed. “We are just hoping for the most effective.”

Runner-up Blaney said he got a drive from Hamlin that locked him in behind Newman in a go of model alliance for Ford.

“We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a drive from the 11 … I was committed to just pushing him to the acquire and obtaining a Ford gain it and bought the bumpers hooked up improper,” he reported.

Hamlin experienced eight Ford drivers lined up at the rear of him as the chief on the second extra time shootout without a single fellow Toyota driver in the vicinity to assistance him. It allowed Newman to get past him for the direct, but the bumping in the pack led to Newman’s hard change into the wall.

Hamlin’s earn past yr was a one-two-three sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a yearlong corporation celebration in which Gibbs motorists received a record 19 races and the Cup championship. Now his third Daytona 500 gain puts him along with 6 Corridor of Fame drivers as winners of a few or far more Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett — who gave JGR its initially Daytona 500 gain in 1993 — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough’s 4 wins and the record 7 by Richard Petty.

This victory came just after just the next rain postponement in 62 several years, a pair of pink flag stoppages and two overtimes. The .014 margin of victory was the second closest in race heritage, trailing only Hamlin’s win in excess of Martin Truex Jr. in 2016 (.01 seconds)

The earn in “The Fantastic American Race” is the third for Toyota, all received by Hamlin. Gibbs has 4 Daytona 500 victories as an proprietor.

