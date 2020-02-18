[hamlin-wins-daytona-five-hundred,-newman-hospitalized-after-crash]



Feb 17, 2020 Daytona Beach, Florida, Usa NASCAR Cup Sequence driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates successful the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

(Reuters) – Denny Hamlin received his 2nd straight Daytona 500 in a photo-complete on Monday but there was small celebrating at Daytona Worldwide Speedway following a horrific past lap crash despatched Ryan Newman to hospital.

A shocked world-wide motor racing community promptly took to social media to express problem for the 42-calendar year-old just before discovering the driver’s accidents were being non-everyday living threatening.

“Ryan Newman is staying taken care of at Halifax Professional medical Middle. He is in really serious problem, but medical professionals have indicated his accidents are not existence threatening,” mentioned Newman’s staff Roush Fenway Racing in a statement.

“We appreciate your ideas and prayers and request that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his relatives all through this time.”

Primary with one lap to go Newman, the 2008 Daytona winner, was tapped from powering by Ryan Blaney as they entered the front straight-absent, sending his Ford careening into the wall.

The auto then flipped and was speared in the driver’s aspect by a charging Corey Lajoie, sending Newman’s motor vehicle skidding down the observe on its roof with flames streaming from the wreck as Hamlin took the chequered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Unexpected emergency crews were swiftly on the scene and removed Newman from the mangled wreck. Black tarps ended up raised all around the crash though he was positioned in an ambulance and transported to a regional clinic.

Fears ended up eased when an update on Newman’s ailment arrived just about two several hours later on.

The race was run a working day after U.S. President Donald Trump experienced offered the command for drivers to “start your engines” but then postponed thanks to large rain.

Hamlin conquer Blaney to the line acquire .014 seconds, the 2nd smallest margin of victory at what is identified as “The Excellent American Race”.

It marks the 3rd time in 5 several years that Hamlin place his vehicle on Victory Lane in Daytona, signing up for six other motorists to get the race at least 3 situations.

He also becomes the very first given that Sterling Marlin in 1994 and 1995 to earn back-to-back again Daytona 500s.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Peter Rutherford)