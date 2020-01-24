Hammer’s 13: This week’s best new music in metal

Earlier we brought you The Metal Hammer 11 and that was great and all, but what about THIRTEEN? That’s better.

Thirteen is unlucky for some, but we metal heads throw the finger at social convention. Black Sabbath had some success with their album, 13, and Wednesday 13 loves the song so much that it is named after it. Unlike 666, we cannot think of a more metal number. So it’s thirteen. Set your speakers up to 11 and enjoy the sound of our carefully crafted Spotify playlist!

The last time you chose between Strigoi, Schammasch, Despised Icon, Sodom, Architects, Lindemann, Once Human and a load of other heavy metal TUNES …

Well, you listened, you vote and you chose * drum roll * O Zorn! and coffin. View it below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjzqvVJZAn4 [/ embed]

This week we have some fantastic heavy new releases that you may not have heard yet …

To start, check out Annihilator’s new song Dressed Up For Evil, blasphemous death metallers Blasphemer’s Hail, King Of Theoden and the latest news from doomy Sweden Lucifer, Ghosts.

Jonathan Hultén from Tribulation steps away from his extreme metal roots with The Mountain, blackened postmodernists Lynchgate drop Progeny of the Singularity, Xen or Ne Obliviscaris and Todtgelichter’s Tentacle reach for the stars with their latest project Omega Infinity and new track Mars and Japanese post-Hardcore pioneer envy releases A Faint New World.

In addition, discover all the female death doomers Konvent, the awesome horror junkies Video Nasties, Canadian deathers Sadistic Embodiment, French multi-instrumentalist Igorrr, Spanish doom Orthodox and last but not least, the Swedish pagan Forndom.

Vote for your favorite as always!