hammer’s-thirteen:-the-finest-new-tunes-in-metal

Previously, we introduced you The Steel Hammer 11 and that was terrific and all, but how about 13? That is improved.

Thirteen is unlucky for some, sure, but us metallic heads throw the finger up at social convention. Black Sabbath had some achievements with their album, 13, and Wednesday 13 loves the variety so substantially he named himself soon after it. Other than 666 we are not able to imagine of a much more metallic selection. So, thirteen it is. Crank your speakers up to 11 and delight in the audio of our meticulously curated Spotify playlist!

Final week you chose out of blackened deathers Vredehammer, Kansas groovers Hammerhedd, North Carolina metallers Valleys, Canadian thrashers Hazzerd, Austrian melodethers Heathen Foray, Swedish demise metallers Wombbath, doomy stoners Frayle, blackened hardcorists Karg, Yorkshire doomers Godthrymm, Japanese doom duo BlackLab, Lovecraftian demise metallers Sallow Moth, Colorado blackened doomsters Velnias and Icelandic black metallers Helfró.

Well, you listened, you votes and you chose *drum rollFrayle and 1692. Check it out underneath.

This 7 days we’ve got some fantastically significant new releases that you could possibly not have read…

Online video Nasties’ Hanging Tree, Myrkur’s latest one from her forthcoming album Folkesange, Gudernes Vilje, thrashers Havok and Phantom Drive, Body Depend return with Bum-Hurry and Creeper with Cyanide.

As well as, a complete load more epic tracks to soundtrack your fortnite.

As always, vote for your fave!