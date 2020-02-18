[hammer’s-thirteen:-this-week’s-greatest-new-tunes-in-metallic]

Previously, we brought you The Steel Hammer 11 and that was wonderful and all, but how about Thirteen? Which is superior.

13 is unfortunate for some, sure, but us metallic heads toss the finger up at social conference. Black Sabbath experienced some results with their album, 13, and Wednesday 13 loves the range so considerably he named himself right after it. Other than 666 we can not believe of a additional metal selection. So, 13 it is. Crank your speakers up to 11 and appreciate the seem of our meticulously curated Spotify playlist!

Final time you selected involving Annihilator’s new keep track of Dressed Up For Evil, blasphemous death metallers Blasphemer’s Hail, King Of The Jews, the most up-to-date from doomy Swedes Lucifer, Ghosts, Tribulation’s Jonathan Hultén with The Mountain, blackened postmodernists Lynchgate and Progeny of the Singularity, Xen of Ne Obliviscaris and Todtgelichter’s Tentakel’s Omega Infinity and new track Mars, Japanese post-Hardcore pioneers envy with A Faint New Globe, all-female dying-doomers Konvent, the great horror junkies Video Nasties, Canadian deathers Sadistic Embodiment, French multi-instrumentalist Igorrr, Spanish doomsters Orthodox and last, but not the very least, Swedish pagan, Forndom.

Properly, you listened, you votes and you selected *drum rollMovie Nasties and Drone Eagle. Look at it out below.

This week we’ve bought some fantastically hefty new releases that you may not have heard…

Blackened deathers Vredehammer, Kansas groovers Hammerhedd, North Carolina metallers Valleys, Canadian thrashers Hazzerd, Austrian melodethers Heathen Foray, Swedish death metallers Wombbath, doomy stoners Frayle, blackened hardcorists Karg, Yorkshire doomers Godthrymm, Japanese doom duo BlackLab, Lovecraftian loss of life metallers Sallow Moth, Colorado blackened doomsters Velnias and Icelandic black metallers Helfró.

As generally, vote for your fave!