Hammond murder: Sylvia Williams shot in a mobile home park on Sheffield Avenue

One person is in custody after a 55-year-old Hammond woman was shot early Thursday in a mobile home in northwestern Indiana, the same place where she was wounded months ago in a shooting earlier.

Sylvia Williams was found shot at 7:25 am in the mobile home park Sheffield Estates at 3600 Sheffield Ave. in Hammond, according to police Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

The shooting happened in a house and was reported to the police by a relative, Kellogg said.

She was transferred to Franciscan Health in Hammond and pronounced dead at 8.15 am, the Lake County coroner office said. Williams died of gunshot wounds and her death was considered a manslaughter.

A stakeholder was detained on Thursday evening, Kellogg said.

Williams was injured in separate shots at the same location on November 1, 2019, Kellogg said. She was treated for two gunshot wounds in a shooting that was considered “domestic related,” he said.

Charles Goforth, 56, was charged with attempted murder in that shooting, but was released after placing a bail of $ 7,945, according to police and district reports.

Kellogg did not say whether Goforth was the one who was detained on Thursday.

The police are investigating whether the two shootings are connected, he said.