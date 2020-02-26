Hamtramck Paczki Run – Up News Data Detroit

The once-a-year Hamtramck Paczki Run started very last weekend, worthwhile 5k runners with a refreshing paczki in celebration of the upcoming Unwanted fat Tuesday. Getting control of downtown Hamtramck, the 5k meanders by means of household streets and heads straight for Joseph Campau Ave. Once the runners crossed the finish line, they identified paczki and beer tables to get pleasure from while listening to live tunes.

Relive the pleasure of Hamtramck Paczki Operate in these pics of community attendees!

