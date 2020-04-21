HAN Han Seung Yeon, Wonder Girls’ Yubin, MYso’s Insoo, Boram T-ara, and MBLAQ’s Suhgho get the truth about why she dates as an idol

Second-generation idols bring a romantic parable!

In the April 21 episode of “Video Star,” Seunghoon KARA, MBLAQ Surgeon, MBLAQ Surgeon, Wonder Girls’ Yubin, Boram T-ara, and MYNAME’s Inkuo appear as guests.

On the topic of their date of promotion as an idol, Seungho said, “We have freedom) because we are coaches. There are agencies that prohibit the use of cell phones or require artists to seek permission when leaving the dorms, but we have no such thing. as adults, and said that we have to perform the responsibility. “

He then admitted without hesitation that all MBLAQ members had girlfriends during the promotion.

The guests were then asked if it was her celebrity date, and the host made a Yubin appearance before she claimed that her boyfriend was a celebrity. All guests raised their hands except Insoo. MYNAME members explained, “The group that Seungho once described as a group. I don’t have a cellphone. I’m too shy to talk to women.”

When asked if guests were asked by more than three celebrities, Han Seung Yeon was the only one to raise his hand. Boram and Insoo raised their hands to say that they were being asked at least by celebrities.

Han Seung Yeon explains that his friends KARA sometimes act as a main by giving phone numbers of people who are interested with her. “I used to reply briefly (via text message) when I was young, so that relationship died out,” he said. “I regret it. Many of my friends are married now, and I also want him. I want to meet someone who does not live lavishly and with defeat. The entertainment industry is good with many temptations, but I’m happy with the person who remains faithful.

