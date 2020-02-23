han-hyo-joo-shows-adore-for-jin-search-engine-marketing-yeon-+-“tell-me-what-you-saw”

Han Hyo Joo and Jin Search engine marketing Yeon showed off their friendship with an adorable exchange on Instagram!

On February 23, Jin Web optimization Yeon uncovered on Instagram that her shut buddy Han Hyo Joo had revealed her assist by sending a sweet reward to the established of her new OCN drama “Tell Me What You Observed.”

Sharing a picture of herself fortunately posing in front of a espresso truck sent by Han Hyo Joo, Jin Web optimization Yeon wrote, “A belated coffee truck photo. Satisfied Birthday, Hyo Joo. When [filming] is about, we’ll at last be ready to satisfy.”

Soon later on, Han Hyo Joo responded by affectionately commenting, “Thanks. Be secure and make certain not to get wounded. Remain powerful until finally the conclude [of filming]!”

The photo posted by Jin Web optimization Yeon displays a espresso truck decorated with photos of the acdtress, together with a banner bearing the caption “Chief Hwang [Jin Search engine optimisation Yeon’s character in ‘Tell Me What You Noticed,’ make sure you cease by for a cup of coffee.”

Another banner upcoming to the truck reads, “Cheering on the cast and crew of ‘Tell Me What You Saw’! From actress Han Hyo Joo.”

Han Hyo Joo and Jin Search engine optimisation Yeon starred together in the 2012 film “Love 911,” and the two actresses are known to have develop into near pals ever due to the fact.

Look at Jin Website positioning Yeon in the latest episode of “Tell Me What You Saw” below!

