Actor Hugh Jackman revealed that the long-running feud with actor Ryan Reynolds began because of Scarlett Johansson.

The Jackman-Reynolds fights are one of the most popular in Hollywood. For many years, Jackman and Reynolds have been mocking each other and trolling social media insights and more.

Now, in an interview with the Daily Beast, Jackman recalled the start of their ridiculous quarrel, reports the Dope Commission.

When१ asked Jackman, he couldn’t remember how it all started at first.

“How did it all begin? It goes back a long way … God, it’s a classic sign where your fights last so long, where you don’t know why and how it started!” Jackman joked.

The actor then described how he began punching 43-year-old Reynolds about his marriage to actress Scarlett Johansson. Both were married from 2008 to 2008, before Reynolds married Mrs. Blake Lively at 2.

“I met her at ‘Wolverine,’ and I could reunite her because I had a very close friend with Scarlett and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when she came on set, I was like, ‘Hey, you could be better off here yourself. Behavior, sail, because I’m watching, ‘and we started to rib each other like that, and then it all went up with the’ Deadpool ‘thing and he’d call me. Ayo, and to me he was trying to change through social media cahanuhunthyo, “said jyakamyanale.

Now, artists repeatedly swipe at each other. Recently, Reynolds called Jackman’s wife, Deborah-Lee Furness, “sitting there” when Jackman celebrated his 8th anniversary.

Jackman is now planning on how to get back to Reynolds.

“I try to limit myself to five hours a day, planning to take revenge. I have found in the past that it is only unhealthy if it has been obsessed over yn hours on how to get Ryan Reynolds. Is doing But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready, “joked Jackman.

