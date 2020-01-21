Han Seung Woo announces fan meeting and shares what he did

Han Seung Woo shared a welcome update with the fans!

On the evening of January 21, the idol held its very first Instagram Live after creating its account last week.

“It’s been a long time,” Han Seung Woo told fans. “You’ve been waiting so long and I’m also waiting for the day when I can meet and talk to you, so I’m doing this a little quickly. Thank you very much for waiting so long. He added that he has been preparing a lot lately for the fans.

Han Seung Woo also spoke about the origin of the name of his Instagram. His username w_o_o_y_a combines the second syllable of his first name with “ya”, an informal ending used to address someone.

“At one point, my fans and the people around me started calling me ‘Wooya’,” he said. “My parents also called me“ Wooya ”. So when I was trying to find my Instagram ID, I decided to use “Wooya” because it’s the most familiar and I like to be called that. “

When asked about his plans for the Korean New Year (which falls on January 25), Han Seung Woo shared that he would most likely go to his hometown briefly before returning to continue practicing.

He also said that he felt bad that day because he had danced the night before for the first time in a long time, which caused him to wake up that morning with muscle pain everywhere. However, he shared that he knew that keeping him through temporary pain will mean that he will soon be able to stand in front of the fans in top condition. He was also asked about the condition of his knee, and he shared that he was not yet sure when dancing for the first time in a long time, but it seems to be going well.

Her plans for the evening included singing in her studio, rehearsing the dance, and working on songwriting.

Han Seung Woo ended the show by saying, “I’m working on a gift for my fans who have waited so long. I know I miss you a lot, and I really want to see you and I really want to play. I want us to have a good time on stage with me, so I went to my agency and talked to them, and now I’m getting ready. “

“I seem to be holding the” Seung Woo “fan meeting,” he said with a laugh. “It could happen sooner than expected. So I work very hard on the preparation. “He shared that he plans to sing songs that will allow him to go back with his fans to memories of the past.” I would be grateful if you would come, “he added.” The official announcement will be published soon, so I hope you enjoy and support it. “

Han Seung Woo made his debut as a member of VICTON in November 2016. He participated in the survival show “Produce X 101” in 2019 and was chosen as one of the members of the project group of the show X1, which dissolved this month after the producers admitted manipulation of the vote. Shortly after, the VICTON agency announced that it would share Han Seung Woo’s future plans after discussions with him and a period of rest.

