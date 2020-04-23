Han So Hee Explains About Her Character for Her Role in “The World”

“World of Marriage” actress Han So Hee chats with her character in a new image for Dazed magazine!

Less than a month away, “World of the Marriage” made JTBC history as it set a new record for the highest audience ratings achieved by JTBC drama premiere, and recently placed second in JTBC drama history. (It is currently only in “Junior Palace”.

In an interview that follows a refreshing photo shoot, Han So Hee shares her thoughts on her character Yeo Da Kyung. She stated, “When you read the script, I think a good idea to Da Kyung. I thought,” Why they have to act like this? “She threw the family, the way the people in the vicinity to see her, and pride when he was young at the age of 20s.”

Han So Hee continues to reflect on the process she knows about the role. She points out, “Because I really need to know Da Kyung in order to portray her character well, I was thinking about how to know about her. The way I see it, Da Kyung is a character who is spraying herself and her heart for Tae Oh’s love (Park Hae Joon) ), so I decided to focus on that section. “

The actress explains it, “To Da-kyung, the key word” love “before the word” man to marry, but to the audience, the word ‘man’ been there before ‘love.’ I think it’s different from the way I know Da Kyung to be and how the audience can see Da Kyung. “

Finally, Han So Hee talks about other characters she wants to do in the future. Her show, “Instead of a romantic who extreme, I want to do romantic real. I want to act in a story that is similar to the adults, the problem solved by keeping if there is a conflict, and eventually will be done happily.” She laughed when talking, ” In the future, I hope my character will be loved. “

Interested in other dramas like Han So Hee has starred in? Watch her in the hit drama "100 Days of My Prince" (also starring D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun) with English subtitles below!

