Han Suk Kyu and Kim Joo Heon clash “Romantic Dr. 2”

Han Suk Kyu and Kim Joo Heon will face off in the next episode of “Dr. Romantic 2.”

The second episode of “Dr. Romantic” tells the story of the “real doctor” Kim Sa Bu (played by Han Suk Kyu), who works at the small and humble hospital in Dol Dam, and the people who meet him. Kim Joo Heon plays Park Min Kook, a doctor who will participate in an intense competition and a confrontation with Kim Sa Bu.

In the second episode, Kim Sa Bu and Do Yoon Hwan (Choi Jin Ho) had a tense confrontation for the first time in three years. Do Yoon Hwan had returned to the post of president of the foundation, and to make matters worse, Kim Sa Bu’s rival, Park Min Kook, suddenly appeared at Dol Dam hospital to care for his patient.

In the recently released stills, Kim Sa Bu and Park Min Kook stand in front of the operating room in their medical clothes, sharply divided over a patient lying on a bed. Unlike Kim Sa Bu who seems relaxed but sincere, Park Min Kook glares fiercely at Kim Sa Bu and seems about to explode anytime soon.

The scene was filmed on a set in Yongin in Gyeonggi province last November. Han Suk Kyu and Kim Joo Heon, who had been busy putting their emotions in line with the scene during the preparation for filming, created a tense atmosphere with just their rehearsals. Actor Han Suk Kyu was a good example on set by guiding Kim Joo Heon and the other actors.

In particular, the two actors warmed up the scene by expressing the tense air of an extreme confrontation. Han Suk Kyu attracted viewers with his deep eyes and voice as he described Kim Sa Bu’s emotions as an eccentric doctor of genius, and Kim Joo Heon entered the scene with his sharp eyes and fierce attitude as than competitive Park Min Kook.

Production company Samhwa Networks commented: “In the episode aired on January 13, the acute conflict between Kim Sa Bu and Park Min Kook will begin to intensify seriously. Please watch the results of the extremely tense opposition between the two men with tremendous charisma. “

The next episode of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”will be broadcast on January 13 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

