Han Sung Min, A.C.E’s Chan, And Extra To Join Kim Woo Seok In New Website Drama

The solid has been confirmed for the approaching world wide web drama “Twenty-Twenty”!

It was disclosed earlier in the thirty day period that Kim Woo Seok has been confirmed as the male direct of the new Playlist Studio website drama.

On March 18, it was announced that Han Sung Min, Park Sang Nam, Chae Gained Bin, Jin Ho Eun, A.C.E’s Chan, and Bae Hae Sunlight will also be joining the cast.

The upcoming internet drama will notify the tales of 20-12 months-olds who function to obtain their dreams as they experience independence and responsibility for the initial time.

Han Sung Min will perform Chae Da Hee, a character with a stylish identity who always tends to retain her distance from other people today. As she will become an adult, she tries to break away from her mother Chae Yoon Jung (Bae Hae Sunshine). She also activities changes in her lifestyle when she fulfills Kim Woo Seok’s character Lee Hyun Jin.

Lee Hyun Jin is a character who grew up feeling lonely since his moms and dads normally prioritized their work opportunities. His principal source of comfort and ease has been new music, and he is element of a making crew. Integrated in the crew

Chae Da Hee’s faculty colleagues Jung Ha Joon and Baek Ye Eun will be performed by Park Sang Nam and Chae Gained Bin, respectively.

A.C.E’s Chan’s character is an aspiring rapper named Son Bo Hyun, though Jin Ho Eun will play aspiring producer Kang Dae Geun.

A new challenge by “A-TEEN” collection director Han Su Ji, “Twenty-Twenty” is established to start off filming in April and will premiere in July.

