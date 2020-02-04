Han Ye Ri and Chu Ja Hyun are confirmed to star in a new tvN drama

Han Ye Ri and Chu Ja Hyun will star in a new tvN drama!

“(Although we don’t know much), we are a family” (literal title) concerns understanding and misunderstandings between strangers who are like a family and a family who are like strangers. Through the reality that parents and children spend less time together and have more secrets from each other as they get older, they meet people who know more secrets than family.

The drama will be directed by director Kwon Young Il who has worked on dramas such as “Search: WWW” and written by writer Kim Eun Jung who has written dramas including “Who Are You”.

Han Ye Ri will play Kim Eun Hee, the second daughter of a family who works in a publishing house. She has a tender heart that trusts her too easily, and her nickname is “counseling center” because she is generously considerate. As a middle child, she is someone who can read the minds of others more than hers. She will encounter an unforeseen event that will shake the quiet family.

On the other hand, Chu Ja Hyun will assume the role of Kim Eun Joo, the first daughter as well as a former lawyer graduated from a prestigious university. Now she is just a housewife who wants a normal married life. He is a rational and logical person with great pride who never entrusts his problems to anyone. She is cold with everyone in the family except her father. After marriage, she feels distant from her husband and family and realizes that she is changing.

“(Although we don’t know much), we are a family” will be presented in the first half of this year.

Sources (1) (2)

