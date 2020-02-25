han-ye-ri-describes-what-she-learned-when-working-in-hollywood

Han Ye Ri spoke about lessons gained from starring in a Hollywood film.

The actress lately starred in the film “Minari” which tells the tale of a Korean family members that moved to an American farm in research of the American aspiration. “Minari” won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition.

In a pictorial for GQ Korea, Han Ye Ri confirmed a new aspect of herself as she posed in a playful and pleasurable way. In an accompanying interview, Han Ye Ri talked about successful two awards at the 2020 Sundance Film Competition for “Minari.”

“While filming the movie final summer time in The united states, I turned close with the actors and team to the point that they felt like family,” she said. “After filming, all of us ate meal collectively and wrapped up the working day. I believe just about every of all those moments coming alongside one another gave our film a good electricity.”

The actress said, “I seriously felt like the world is a single and also understood that a person’s accurate hues do not change just because the environment all around them does. Although filming this motion picture, I learned that I’m the exact same no matter where I am.” She ongoing, “Like how I portrayed a mother in ‘Minari,’ I want to enjoy several roles with a large spectrum. I consider that I’m capable of executing a lot more things now, so I’m hoping not to restrict myself. I think that I was offered a new function for the reason that people today saw that appearance or capacity in me.”

“Many persons believe that I’m critical, resolute, or flawless like [my character] Jin Myung in ‘Hello My Twenties,’ but I want to crack that impression,” concluded Han Ye Ri.

Han Ye Ri’s pictorial and job interview can be identified in the March difficulty of GQ magazine.

Examine out Han Ye Ri in “Switch” now!

View Now

Source (1)