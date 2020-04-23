Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk, And More Both And Together In The Top Poster For “My Familiar Family

tvN drama “My Unusual Family” has opened a new poster featuring the main cast!

“My family is not the usual” would a story about relationships and misunderstanding between strangers who had a family and family like strangers.

The drama, however, the character can grow to be away from his family when he is old, and the secret is stacked because her angel opened the outlets. On the other hand, she also learned that sometimes, life introduces you to someone else who can share and understand emotions and their deepest secrets.

On April 23, the drama produced a major poster showing six main characters displaying different directions. Chief Jung Jin Young is turned over to his family, but he seems lonely. Mi Kyung is smiling at the kids with the back of Jung Jin Young. Chu Ja Hyun looks deep, but Han Ye Ri smiles broadly. Shin Jae Ha watches his family from step one, and Kim Ji Suk stands by his trusted friend.

Han Ye Ri will be starring in the play as overly optimistic and very devise Kim Eun Hee, a second child in the family. Kim Ji Suk plays an exuberant college friend Park Chan Hyuk who is his relationship coach so he can return to the dating game.

Chu Ja Hyun will star in the drama as Kim Eun Hee’s sister Kim Eun Joo, a practical realist who used to work as a lawyer, while Shin Jae Ha will play sensitive sister Kim Jin Woo. Finally, Jung Jin Young Won and Mi-kyung will star as the parents of Kim Sang-shik and Lee Jin Sook.

The production crew commented, “The drama honestly represents the story of an ordinary family that looks like something we can see in real life. They will try to solve the mysteries of each family, and the audience will be able to relate as the characters take steps. the closer you get.

“My Unusual Family” will begin May 18 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

