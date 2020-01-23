Hanakaze’s longevity goes into the fifth decade

While Mike Ditka, Walter Payton and William “The Refrigerator” Perry and the rest of the Chicago Bears celebrated their Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots in Osaka two months earlier in March 1986, a young man named Daisaku Yamaguchi made his professional sumo debut ,

Thirty-four years later, he’s still going.

Yamaguchi has been fighting under the ring name Hanakaze since 1999 and now has several remarkable longevity records.

Hanakaze’s entry into sumo came at a time when more than half of the top league consisted of wrestlers born in the 1950s, and he’s the only rikishi who has stayed in sumo who wrestled in the Showa era ,

Sumo was very different when the Tokyo native made his debut. Apart from the Hawaiian Konishiki, three Brazilians in the lower divisions were the only foreign rikishi – and two of them were of Japanese descent.

The current chairman of the Japan Sumo Association, Hakkaku, was considered a sekiwake when Hanakaze made his bow. Still fighting under the name of Hoshi, he would win the first of his eight championships in this tournament and be promoted to yokozuna just over a year later.

Hanakaze has completed an incredible 203 sumo tournaments – by far most of all time – but has never gone beyond the bottom three divisions. His career high from East Sandanme # 18 came in November 2003, but he lost all seven fights that met.

Hanakaze was the first rikishi to win a fight in the rebuilt Osaka Prefectural Gym in March 1987, and he is the only leftover wrestler who fought during the Yokozuna Futahaguro period.

It took Hanakaze almost eight years to get out of the two lower sumo divisions, but since then he has been promoted to the third bottom division (Sandanme) 19 times.

Hanakaze turns 50 in May this year. At this point, he will only be 15 years away from the mandatory retirement age for staff masters and elders.

