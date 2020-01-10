Hancock Park apartment building tenants vow to fight potential buyer for possible eviction

Loading...

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Tenants in a rent-controlled apartment building in Hancock Park say they will fight the potential buyer to avoid the hardship of eviction.

The potential buyer says he wants to allay his fears about a future transition.

“We intend to manage it in an exemplary, exemplary manner,” explains designer Richard Loring of Domos Co-Living.

The Rossmore-Beverly was built in 1929. Because it is on deposit, Domos says it has not had detailed discussions with the tenants.

Residents pay $ 1,100 to $ 1,800 a month, which is lower than the market rate for their Hancock neighborhood. They say the other units on Rossmore range from $ 2,500 to $ 3,200 per month.

Tenant Ann Roberts is one of 57 tenants who learned on Christmas Day that she would have to vacate the building for two to three years while the building is undergoing expansion and seismic improvements.

“Devastation. Complete and total devastation,” says Roberts as he learns the plan.

Domos has offered buyouts to certain residents with an amount in dollars greater than that required by law. The company says it will also pay for the relocation and cover the difference for higher rent in addition to other bills.

“The costs of moving, storage, returning to the unit and any shortfall,” says Loring.

Loring adds that tenants will not experience large rent increases upon their return. There will be no more than a 10% increase as permitted by law.

Domos says that the renovated building will include a new type of affordable unit called “cohabitation”.

Instead of small studios, the company will build 4 and 5 bedroom suites. Several people would share a common living room and kitchen, but each would rent a bedroom and a private bathroom.

Details will reach the tenants once the sale is complete.

Ann Roberts says she has a lot of questions. What she does know is that she wants to stay where she has lived for 22 years.

“Yes, I will hold it for as long as possible. It’s my house.”

