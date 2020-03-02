[hand-painting-luxurious-purses-presents-malaysian-young-children-with-hiv-second-shot-at-lifetime]

Kids from Rumah Solehah manufactured their 1st foray into the environment of style layout by the task. — Image courtesy of Mercy Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, March two — A team of Malaysian youngsters residing with HIV can now proudly add the title of “fashion designer” to their resumes.

Theselina, a homegrown luxurious manner model, donated 30 of its large-high quality totes to midway dwelling Rumah Solehah to be made use of as canvases for the little ones to convey their creativity.

Each individual bag functions side panels that ended up lovingly hand-painted by a Rumah Solehah resident, that means no two types are the very same.

The end result is a assortment produced up of exclusive add-ons that can take its wearer from the boardroom to the ballroom with relieve.

The baggage will be sold at RM980 each and every by the Malaysian Healthcare Reduction Culture (Mercy Malaysia) by means of pre-start bookings and will be unveiled at the future Females @ Work, Ladies @ Participate in occasion on March 10 in conjunction with Etihad Airways’ Intercontinental Women’s Day celebration.

Every bag is one-of-a-variety and features facet panels hand-painted by children of Rumah Solehah. — Picture courtesy of Mercy Malaysia

The cash raised will go to Mercy Malaysia’s healthcare aid attempts and health-similar developments for susceptible communities as nicely as Rumah Solehah’s provision of treatment for women of all ages and kids with HIV.

Theselina founder Selina Yeop Jr explained the brand name hopes to empower marginalised communities by providing them an avenue to take a look at their skills and abilities.

The children at Rumah Solehah are at this time seeking for means to make a residing as soon as they flip 18 and go away the centre, having grown up without the need of the treatment and stability of a standard family members.

“As women of all ages leaders, we want to undertaking the very same self-confidence and compassion to other folks, primarily to the fewer lucky.

“We are pleasantly delighted to see how the girls from Rumah Solehah reworked a purse into a function of artwork.

“This challenge has presented them new hope for the potential, exactly where they can take a look at carrying out arts and crafts for a living,” Yeop Jr claimed in a press launch.

A model poses with one of the exceptional Theselina bags. — Photo courtesy of Mercy Malaysia

Mercy Malaysia vice president Datin Raja Riza Shazmin believes that the collaboration with Theselina will provide a “touch of humanity” to the planet of superior fashion by creating a selection that can potentially change the lives of ladies and girls for the greater.

Intrigued potential buyers can call Azizah (+6019-3144622) for pre-start bookings.