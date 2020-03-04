[hand-sanitisers,-temperature-checks-at-bandar-malaysia-open-2020-amidst-covid-19-scare]

Tan Sri Anwar hopes to see local gamers in the leading 20 rankings at the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March four — Organisers of the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 are having important precautions to guarantee the protection of those who show up at the match this weekend amidst the Covid-19 worldwide scare.

Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor claimed hand sanitisers will be placed at all toilets, all around the clubhouse and marquees whilst there will also be temperature checks by clinical officers for both of those players and guests.

“We have placed hand sanitisers about the event parts and there will be places that they can do a temperature look at,” he explained.

He also explained the Covid-19 outbreak was also 1 of the explanations why they didn’t contain the European Tour for the match.

“The European Tour will absolutely convey players from Europe, so we have to make an assumption that gamers from Europe will not threat coming in this article to enjoy in Asia,” he claimed.

Although the Covid-19 outbreak has experienced every person on large warn, he mentioned it would not be a dilemma for the event.

“I do not see it disrupting the tournament. Even the gamers, both community and Asia are wanting forward to it.

Amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 gamers are wanting ahead to the match. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

On the tournament gamers, he explained he hoped to see the electricity from them, particularly the area kinds.

“We hope to see our local players in the top 20 position,” he stated incorporating that it was also unlucky that just one of Malaysia’s prime golfers, Gavin Green, couldn’t take part as he was now playing at the Qatar Open.

The Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 will be held at Kota Permai Golf and Nation Club in Shah Alam. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BMO 2020 is happening from March five to 8.

The tournament will host 156 players from Asia, who will be competing for the US$1 million (RM 4.1million) grand prize.

Malay Mail is the formal media associate for BMO 2020.

To day, Malaysia has experienced 36 favourable cases of Covid-19 22 have considering the fact that entirely recovered and discharged.