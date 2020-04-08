Handmade Gaelic footballer collectible figurines back in the groove

Handmade Gaelic footballer figurines are when again staying made as the GAA Museum has commissioned a Dublin-based mostly enterprise to develop them.

Incredibly popular in the early 20th century, footballers and hurlers created from plaster have been used as a issue of sale advertising for Player’s Cigarettes in pubs and retailers.

They ended up frequently launched in counties that experienced just lately won All-Ireland titles.

With some of the authentic figurines likely for €500 a piece in auction, they are viewed as worthwhile and sought-just after items.

Outdoors the GAA Museum, and private and pub collections, not far too a lot of exist.

Very last August, the sourced Dublin and Kerry statuettes to endorse its weekend protection of the drawn All-Eire SFC final on the front site of its sports activities area.

Hurlers also highlighted in the county collection but they usually fashioned portion of a double established with a footballer from an additional county.

Some of the ornaments arrived on plinths together with the slogan, “On all grounds — Player’s you should.”

Consisting of chilly cast porcelain, the reproductions, which are also hand-painted, are produced by Ogowna in Naul and are priced at €30.

The overall 32-county collection of footballers is obtainable for €800. The jerseys are modelled on the present-day types without having the sponsors’ symbol.

Player’s Cigarettes’ affiliation with the GAA was pronounced, heading again to the 1920s when inter-county footballers and hurlers highlighted on buying and selling playing cards that have been given absent with packets of their solutions.

A single series highlighted the remarkable hurlers of the 1920s, which bundled the likes of Cork’s Seán Óg Murphy and Invoice Higgins, and Tipperary’s Martin Kennedy.

With their portrait on their front, a complimentary paragraph on the player was integrated on the back again together with his top and pounds.

Sweet Cigarettes did the similar through the 1950s with their selection of cards showcasing legends of the video games such as Mick O’Connell and Tom Cheasty.