Hanford man acquitted of child molestation in day care center

HANFORD, California (KFSN) – Kings County jury acquitted Hanford man who was charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 several times over a six-month period ending in May 2016 .

Hanford police detectives started their investigation into 50-year-old Jose Puga in December and arrested him earlier this month.

“The child first told his parents,” said police sergeant Hanford. Justin Vallin. “And the parents initially confronted the suspect and his wife about the allegations and then contacted the police.”

Police say the crimes occurred at a Hanford service station and at least once at his home, where Puga’s wife also runs a daycare center.

Police say the victim has been there for several years.

Puga is a part-time employee.

Hanford police arrested the husband of a home daycare center. Jose Puga is accused of having sexually assaulted a child several times at a gas station and at the daycare. Details on @ ABC30 at 6.30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/IC9eJf5Vtb

“It has been authorized by the state to be able to watch them when it has not been available for so many hours,” said Vallin.

Records indicate that the center has been licensed by the state since 2009 and in the past five years have received numerous citations.

Some quotes were deemed serious, including allowing two different people to stay or live at home without first obtaining a criminal record.

