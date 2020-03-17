Hangman arrives at Tihar jail to execute Delhi rape convict – India news

Three days before the execution of four people sentenced to death in the 2012 rape and murder case in Delhi, a gallows arrived at Tihar’s capital city jail, prison officials said on Tuesday.

Prison officials said Sindhi Ram, also known as Pawan Jallad, would perform the doll on Wednesday.

The four convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) – were ordered hanged together on March 20. The execution will be Pawan first.

Authorities at the Tihar Jaila jail on Sunday said they had asked the gallows to report three days before the execution.

Pawan Jallad, the father of five daughters and two sons, lives near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. His father, Mammu Singh and grandfather, Kallu Jallad, were also executors. His great-grandfather was also a hangman during the British rule.

The four convicts are to be hanged together at 5.30am on March 20, according to an order from a Delhi court this month.

The execution of their death warrants has so far been delayed three times because of the time it took them to exhaust their remedies.

On Tuesday, one of the convicts – Mukesh Singh – filed a petition in a Delhi court claiming that he was not in the national capital on the day of the crime. The petition was conveyed by the convicted lawyer, ML Sharma, who requested a stay of execution.

The other three convicts appealed to the International Court of Justice on Monday seeking postponement of their death sentence.

Four men were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern on a bus traveling in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died two weeks later at a Singapore hospital. Six, including four convicted and juvenile, were named as defendants. Ram Singh, one of the accused, allegedly committed suicide at Tihar prison shortly after the trial began in that case in 2013. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional facility.

