Hani from EXID describes how she prepares for all of her variety appearances

Hani from EXID talked about his personality and his professional approach to variety shows on “The Manager”!

In the January 18 episode of the reality show MBC, Hani appeared as the last guest to reveal her daily life.

Introducing the EXID member, Jun Hyun Moo said, “Hani is the type of person who studies and analyzes variety shows. When she appeared in “Problem men”, she evaluated the format of all the questionnaires of the program beforehand. He is someone who prepares thoroughly. “

Hani shared: “When I went to the jungle (for‘ Law of the Jungle “), I read books on how to survive in the jungle. When I filmed “Crime Scene”, I read a lot of “Detective Conan”. I’m the kind of person who needs to be prepared before I go somewhere. “

Lee Young Ja praised his great attitude towards his work and Hani added: “But this aspect of my personality torments me a lot, so I try a lot to detach myself from this part of myself.”

When cast members asked her how she had prepared for her appearance in “The Manager,” Hani said, “So I didn’t prepare for today. I decided, “Let’s have fun today.” “Lee Young Ja joked,” Why did you prepare for all the other programs but not this one? And everyone laughed.

