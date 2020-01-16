Hani from EXID talks about his de-stressing method

EXID’s Hani has honored the cover of the February issue of Nylon magazine!

Before the premiere of her next drama “XX” on January 22, Hani posed for Nylon with a natural look and a soft aura.

She explained how it was her photo shoot after she got rid of her signature bangs, sharing, “Although it still seems new, I was able to freely display a variety of charms.” Despite the effort and the Waiting involved to change the style of her hair for each cut, the hair salon would have been constantly full of laughter.

When asked how she usually relieves stress, Hani replied, “I learned this recently, but I’m eating. I eat a lot of things like chocolate, jellies and cookies. There is a jelly container in the hair and makeup salon I go to. She added jokingly, “I think they’re spreading it out so people can grab one on the way out, but I’m emptying it.” I like gummies. “

The full photo shoot and interview with Hani will be available in the February issue of Nylon magazine.

