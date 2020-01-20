Hani shares his thoughts on acting, his new drama on the Web and the possible reunion of EXID

On January 20, the next MBC web drama “XX” held a press conference with the actors and the team.

“XX” is a joint production between MBC and Playlist and tells the story of a bartender in a speakeasy bar (Hani) who comes into conflict with the new owner of the bar (Hwang Seung Eon).

At the press conference, Hani was asked about the challenge to act. She said, “When my contract with my old agency ended, I had no idea what I would be happy to do in the future.”

She continued, “I couldn’t decide on a direction in life, so I went on a trip. I needed time alone and returned to Korea because I had something to do. I left to find something, but I couldn’t find it. In the middle of that, I had the opportunity to film a film as well as this production. “

She concluded: “I think I got closer to answering the questions I had. I will continue to search for answers to the many questions I have left. “

Hani described her character as, “I found her easy to understand because she is very similar to me. That’s why I chose (this project). However, I learned that playing the main character is really difficult. I felt a deep sense of responsibility and obligation during the shooting. I am grateful that we were able to finish safely. “

Hani was also asked about the possibility of the EXID meeting. She said: “The situation for EXID is not easy. Our agencies are different, and the system makes it difficult for us to be together. The members all work hard in their own fields, and I want us all to show a good side of ourselves. “

“XX” will be presented on January 24 at 12:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

