Hank Azaria will no longer be Apu’s voice in “The Simpsons”

Long time Simpsons star Hank Azaria has said that he will no longer use the voice of the Kwik-E-Mart owner Apuafter years of character controversy.

The actor confirmed the news in an interview with Slashfilm and said:

“We only know that I will no longer play the voice unless there is a way to change it or something else.” We all made the decision together … We all agreed. We all feel that it is the right and good thing about it. ‘

Hank Azaria has voiced Apu Nahasapeemapetilon for three decades, but the character has been criticized as a racist cartoon of Indian Americans.

A 2017 documentary, The problem with Apu, dealt with this topic as well as the more general perception of the South Asians in American popular culture.

Azaria told in April 2018 Stephen Colbert that he was “ready and happy” to withdraw from the role of the Apu, although the Simpsons producers said that there was no plan to pull him out of circulation.

The show itself dealt with the backlash in a 2018 episode:No good reading goes unpunished“Shocked by the margin of racist stereotypes in her favorite childhood book.

She is working on a revised version of the book, but Lisa is not impressed. When Marge asks what to do, Lisa answers:

“It’s hard to say. What started decades ago and was applauding and harmless is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

Lisa pointed to a picture of Apu that said “No cow, man,” and the two characters agreed to revisit the topic later.

20th Century Fox TV has not responded to Hank Azaria’s latest comments.

Image:

Getty Images / Steve Granitz