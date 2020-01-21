Hank Azaria will no longer have “Apu” voice on “The Simpsons”

Hank Azaria revealed in an interview with Slash Film last week that he will no longer express Apu’s character in “The Simpsons”. The decision is a long time coming.

Apu’s voice has received a major backlash in recent years, and in 2018 Azaria told Stephen Colbert he would be ready to step down.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrlpU99lGzI [/ embed]

Apu, a proprietor of the American American Opportunity, has been speaking from Azaria since his first appearance in 1990. At the same time, Apu’s character has been criticized for confirming cultural stereotypes, especially because he is spoken by a white male actor.

Comedian Hari Kondabolu released in 2017 a documentary entitled “The Problem With Apu”, which highlighted issues with the character and how the character portrayed South Asian stereotypes.

It really took a while, but Kondabolu’s documentary definitely made its mark in Azaria. In a 2018 interview with Colbert, Azaria expressed genuine regret for his character that helped marginalize anyone.

Now, it seems, the producers have finally come around too.

So what about ‘Apu’? Azaria is not sure

“What they are going to do with the character is their call. It depends on them and they are not settled yet. All we have agreed is that I will not make the voice anymore.”

While Apu’s future in the Simpsons universe is unclear, this was certainly a good decision for the show. “The Simpsons” is a beloved American institution, and to have a character that confirms racist stereotypes in such a way is very time-consuming to define.

The Simpsons is the American profile and the longest-running American-directed television series in terms of seasons and number of episodes.

However, the ‘Apu’ can survive. The producers could simply hire an Indian actor to shout the character.

It has been rumored that the series may come to an end, so that the future of ‘Apu’ is completely uncertain, but if the show lives on, it will live in a more positive way.