Hanks’ scout pistons survived the battle with coronavirus

Detroit Pistons scout Maury Hanks has returned home after a fierce battle with coronavirus, his wife Susan told CBS Sports on Saturday.

Banks spent nine days with a fan while in intensive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He is now slated to spend two weeks on self-quarantine at home.

Hanks, 57, was reported to be taken to the medical center by ambulance on March 23. He said feeling tired the previous day and then the symptoms quickly escalated to the 23rd.

As the severity of Hanks’ illness spread throughout the NBA, a dying message arrived, and Susan Hanks asked the nurses to put a phone in her husband’s ear so he could read the messages. He did the same while Maury Hanks was unconscious.

“I know (Maury) has been in the basketball business for a long time, but I really have no idea how many friends we have,” Susan Hanks said. “The number of people who come out is honestly thoughtful. … I don’t think he’ll be able to thank everyone who called and checked in. It’s unbelievable. The NBA family has shown up for to Maury like I couldn’t imagine. “

Hanks was not alone in the Pistons’ organization being evaluated by COVID-19. Forward Christian Wood has also tested positive and has since recovered.

Detroit’s last game before the season was suspended was March 11 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Four nights earlier, the Pistons played with the Utah Jazz, and Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds while battling Utah Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus.

