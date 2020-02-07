Hanlim graduate student

On February 7, the graduation ceremony was held at the Hanlim Arts School where several stars graduated and posed for the press to mark the special day.

Check out some of the photos below!

Chaeryeong and Ryujin of ITZY

Chaeryeong and Ryujin of ITZY graduated from Hanlim Arts School together. Chaeryeong said, “It’s a bit bittersweet to graduate because it looks like my late teens.” But even after I graduate, I will work hard to be someone who has a good influence on others. Ryujin said, “I spent the latter part of my teenage years with ITZY, and even after I graduate and become an adult, I hope to continue to show growth as ITZY.” They shared that they will show new facets of themselves like ITZY in 2020, and that they will continue to grow as artists.

Jeon somi

Jeon Somi graduated from Hanlim Arts School and said, “I am active as a singer and have been going to school at the same time since college, so being able to go to school has been very meaningful to me. I am curious and excited to see what my twenty years have in store for me. She said she was working on music and hoped to greet the audience in various ways in 2020.

Lee Soo Min

Lee Soo Min graduated from Hanlim Arts School and said, “I spent three years here, so it’s a bit bittersweet to finish school.” an actress in the future.

GWSN Minju

GWSN members showed their support for member Minju when she graduated from the Hanlim School of the Arts. Minju said she was sad but happy to have already graduated and the members wished her good luck and expressed hope that Minju will continue to be happy and healthy.

Juyeon of SATURDAY

SAMEDI members attended the graduation ceremony to encourage member Juyeon when she graduated from Hanlim Arts School. Juyeon spoke about his positive experience in high school and expressed his hope that SATURDAY will continue to excel.

Jooeun d’ARIAZ

ARIAZ members attended the Hanlim Arts School ceremony to celebrate Jooeun’s high school diploma.

Bung Hyungseo

Hyungseo de Busters is now a graduate of Hanlim Arts School.

Girls’s Alert’s Saetbyeol

Saetbyeol of Girls’s Alert is a graduate of Hanlim Arts School.

Purple Beck’s Seyeon

Purple Beck joined member Seyeon to celebrate his graduation from the Hanlim School of the Arts.

S.I.S ’Sebin

S.I.S was present at the ceremony of the Hanlim Arts School to celebrate Sebin’s graduation.

Kim Cho Yeon, Jo Young In

Kim Cho Yeon and Jo Young In both appeared on Mnet’s “Produce 48” and graduated from Hanlim Arts School.

Lee Seung Yeon

Lee Seung Yeon, who appeared on TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot”, graduated from Hanlim Arts School.

Lee Eui Woong

Lee Eui Woong, who appeared on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” and was promoted as a member of Hyungseop X Euiwoong and became the MC for “Boni Hani” of EBS, a graduate of Hanlim Arts School. He said, “I had fun and filled three years at Hanlim Arts School. I think I need to be more mature and responsible as an adult, and I will not forget the memories I made here. “

Bae Si Jun, Choi Jae Ho, Jang Kyung Ho

Bae Si Jun, Choi Jae Ho and Jang Kyung Ho all appeared on Mnet’s “World Klass” and graduated from the Hanlim School of the Arts.

Park Jin Yeol

Park Jin Yeol appeared on Mnet’s “Produce X 101” and is now a high school graduate.

Kim Young So

Member Hoppipolla is a graduate of Hanlim Arts School.

Congratulations to everyone who graduated!

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

