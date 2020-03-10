Hannah Ann confronts Peter Weber about her feelings for Hannah Brown – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLae9bf05c30c97ae34d29314910706af511%

Bachelor's Peter Weber has some explanations to make.

I like Arie Luyendyk Jr. Pilot Pete seems to regret his decision to ask one woman to marry him and not another. At the end of the Bachelorboth 28 years were proposed Hannah Ann Sluss And I left it.

In his conversation with the 23-year-old before After the last rose he stated that he is simply “not able to, quote; give him” everything he wanted. “I’m so sorry. Like, this is, like, never what I ever imagined, ever,” he said in a feeble attempt to comfort his former one.

Then, when it was time to sit in front of a live audience, Peter revealed how he could propose to Hannah Ann without revealing how “torn, quote; she was between her and Madi. He explained:” Hannah Ann, when I told you I loved you, I loved you. I swear to god. I swear to God, I would never propose to you if I didn’t feel that love in my heart. I swear. And believe me, it kills me a lot to know what I got from you. This is something I have to live with, and I wish I could bring it back more than anything. “

But from what Hannah sees, Peter knew deep down that he was not ready to propose to her, but he reassured her. “You knew exactly what to say to keep me going. And one of the most important things you said was to let me go would be the greatest remorse of your life. The words are powerful, Peter , “he scolded. “I will always be on your side, even at my worst, and you have told me things that carried me with you. Even after our outburst, you communicated with my parents saying that you were only processing your emotions, and that you wanted more than anything we’ve met outside of reality shows. How does it make sense? Bachelor. “

Peter, however, felt that he should shrink a little, because he was still “trying to elaborate and weep another relationship,”; Madison Prewitt.

Hannah Ann then closed this because, as she points out, he waited until “the last moment, cit; to reveal” the full extent, cit; of its battles. She replied, “I was excited at the time, but you downplay. You weakened your feelings towards Madison where you said, ‘He’s gone. You know what, my heart to choose. “In the middle of a proposal, you downplayed it where I didn’t know what I was saying yes. That’s called being blind, Peter.”

Peter then revealed that he was in agreement with the proposal because he did not want the “most amazing person, quote; he ever knew” to leave. “In his mind, he thought, ‘I know it hurts, but eventually my heart will heal, it will always heal, and if I let it go, four or five months later, I would leave the relationship because of a temporary- “

Chris Harrison At last Let Hannah Ann have the final say and provide the most shocking moment of the night. “Peter, we’ve been through a lot of things together, and I really should have grabbed the first red flag to give me when you wanted to get in touch Hannah coffee to find closure with her, so, looking back, our engagement included three women, myself, who are still in love with Madison and you propose to me, and your need to close with Hannah Brown. They are three women involved in our engagement, ”he joked, in a round of applause.

The 23-year-old concluded: “So one piece of advice: if you want to be with a woman, you have to become a real man.”

It should be noted that Peter’s mother Barbra Weber He gave a loud applause throughout Hannah’s powerful moments.