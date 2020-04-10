Hannah Ann goes through the “fall of closure” after her ‘single’ breakup

The former fiancé may – or may not – date one of his bachelor contestants, but Hannah Ann Sloss also lives on. During an April 9 episode of Caitlin Bristow’s podcast Off the Vine, Hannah Ann revealed that she is dating again after her single break with Peter Webber. While the model refused to disclose any information about her new arrival, preferring to describe him as a “mystery man”, Hannah Ann did reveal that she had made a social move while still contacting someone new.

Hannah Ann added that she describes her new romance as “just a nice little closure throw” and she and her mystery man were “FaceTime Date,” and found a way to reconnect while getting acquainted. “I had someone drop me off,” Hannah Ann said, after Kaitlyn asked her about her last date. “Because times are different, I guess it can be considered a kind of date.”

In March, Hannah Ann was spotted at a bar with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs during a trip to her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. While she gave no clue as to whether the NFL player is her “mystery man,” she made it clear she was not interested in a serious relationship right now. “I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while,” said Hannah Ann in Off the Vine. “I only get to know different people, as much as I can, almost, during the quarantine.”

Of course, not only is worrying about the spread of the old Corona virus hesitating Hannah Ann to approach someone new; She also admitted she needed time to get used to going out with the card again. “It’s weird because I got off the show. I was engaged,” she explained, recalling her short-term relationship with Peter. “So I was single, but I couldn’t go out, I couldn’t go on a date or actually send anyone because people would know I’m not engaged anymore [and then]. Then after the show, we go straight into quarantine. Mine are so boring. ”

While Hannah Ann enjoys her ex-closure stub, Peter is in quarantine with former bachelor contestant Kelly Flanagan at her Chicago home. Although the pilot claims they are “not staying,” he and Kelly have inspired many rumors of renewed romance because of their closeness and flirting social media posts. And while Hannah Ann was good friends with the lawyer when she was filming The Bachelor, she told Off the Vine that she was “cool” with Clay exploding with her ex-fiance right now.

“I’m not mad about it because I’m just happy to get out of it. I’m not missing anything,” Hannah Ann explained. While she threw a lot of shade at Peter’s way in the weeks after the bachelor’s final ended, she had nothing but nice things to say about her fellow contestants. “I’m just like, ‘Oh, that’s cool I guess,'” Hannah Ann said of her response to the introductory rumors.

Hannah Ann and Peter did not find love together in The Bachelor, but the romance in quarantine may turn out to be far more successful for both.

