Hannah Ann is “cool” when Peter and Kelly get along

Hannah Ann Sloss has every right to be angry with Peter Webber for hanging out with ex-challenger Kelly Johnson after disbanding their involvement in national television, but she goes the highway. Hannah Ann succeeds with Peter and Kelly quarantining together during the viral epidemic, as she told former bachelorette Caitlin Bristow during a performance on her “Off the Vine” podcast. But just because she’s not angry doesn’t mean she’s holding back.

As Entertainment Tonight posted, Hannah Ann had nothing but good things to say about Kelly in the new interview. “I’m just kind of, ‘Oh, that’s cool I guess,'” she said of Kelly reconnecting with Peter after the show. “I met Kelly during the show and I’m cool with Kelly. We’re not going to be best friends or anything, but I’m cool with her. So it’s not like, ‘Oh, that was my best friend right now, she’s dating my ex fiance.’ She was always nice to me. “

She had less kind words to Peter, especially after being asked to describe his manhood. “The vegetable that mainly represents Peter’s masculinity will be cauliflower because it has no taste,” she said. “Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It needs a lot because it’s just bland. No use.” Bristow burst back saying she assumed it would be an even less flattering “asparagus”. Now there is a visual that is going to haunt all of our dreams tonight.

John Flanor / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

After breaking things up with Hannah Ann just weeks after he proposed, and trying (but failing) to get back together with his meeting with Madison Pervett, Peter decided to close with Kelly after they unexpectedly reconnected in Chicago. But, as his former bachelor girlfriend Nick Veal told in the Viall Files podcast, he’s not dating Kelly – yet. “Could I see it in the future? Yes, of course,” he remarked. “I would have been very lucky and very happy if that had happened.”

As far as Hannah Ann is concerned, Peter and Kelly have the right to do whatever they want, and she is happy to stay out of the conversation. “I’m not mad about it because I’m just happy to get out of it,” she told Bristow. “I’m not missing anything.”

And it seems that a relationship is something Kelly might be interested in too, given the way she crushed one of Peter’s cameos and jokingly threatened to sue him for “not choosing me in the end.” But because of his tumultuous months, Peter told Loyal that he was “taking it really, really slow.” This is probably for the better.