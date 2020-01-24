Hannaryz puts an end to Brave Thunders and extends the winning streak to seven

The Kyoto Hannaryz are playing basketball at a high level after a difficult stretch earlier this season.

Coach Honoo Hamaguchi’s club celebrated their seventh win in a row on Friday, defeating the Kawasaki Brave Thunders 82-78 at Todoroki Arena.

The visiting team of Hannaryz (15-16) took advantage of the free throw line and shot 19 out of 24 shots. The hosts converted 5 out of 5.

David Simon set the pace in Kyoto at 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made three steals. Julian Mavunga had 22 points, eight boards and 13 assists. Ryo Terashima and Keijuro Matsui each scored 12 points.

Hannaryz, who ended a losing streak with 13 losses on December 29, led the game at 39:34 at halftime.

Kyoto took advantage of 57:49 in the last stanza.

Nick Fazekas ended with 29 points and 18 rebounds for the injured Brave Thunders (25-6). Yuma Fujii added 23 points and seven assists, while Jordan Heath scored 11 points.

Kawasaki had 20 templates and 17 sales in the series opener.