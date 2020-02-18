[Hannity Carries on Heading After CNN’s Stelter, Mocks His Guide: ‘Chapter 3 I Dislike Hannity’ – Updated]

Fox Information host Sean Hannity continued going immediately after CNN’s Brian Stelter tonight, right after many swipes at him in excess of the weekend invoking Michael Avenatti and how Stelter experienced taken him seriously on his CNN present Reliable Resources.

Hannity was apparently established off by Stelter building inquiries for his impending ebook.

Hannity ongoing Monday to consider swipes at each the CNN host and Oliver Darcy, senior media reporter at CNN. He tweeted several situations tonight mocking Stelter in excess of his guide, speculating on chapter titles like “I hate Trump,” “I dislike Fox Information,” and “I detest Hannity.”

Mediaite has arrived at out to Darcy for comment.

In his publication Monday night time, Stelter mentioned that Hannity had explicitly lied in his tweets.

Stelter further more responded to Hannity, stating that the Fox host had beforehand acknowledged about his guide launch:

Stelter appears to be referencing Mediaite’s vacation bash, which Hannity did show up at:

UPDATE — For the file, Stelter is right that Hannity lied about when he first acquired about the former’s book. The movie previously mentioned shows Hannity speaking about it on his demonstrate more than 5 months back during a phase from August 26th, 2019.

UPDATE #2 — Hannity refused to let this beef go, however, and just right before midnight on Monday he linked to this report and tweeted that he “can’t stop laughing” at Stelter who “actually believes he’s relevant and crucial.”

Even so, the Fox Information host notably did not tackle his untrue claim about only learning of Stelter book’s “today.”