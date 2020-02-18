[Hannity Carries on Heading After CNN’s Stelter, Mocks His Guide: ‘Chapter 3 I Dislike Hannity’ – Updated]

Fox Information host Sean Hannity continued going immediately after CNN’s Brian Stelter tonight, right after many swipes at him in excess of the weekend invoking Michael Avenatti and how Stelter experienced taken him seriously on his CNN present Reliable Resources.

Hannity was apparently established off by Stelter building inquiries for his impending ebook.

For my forthcoming e-book about Fox and Trump, I sent simple fact-checking Q’s to some of Hannity’s lawyers and confidants currently. A number of several hours afterwards, Hannity lobbed a bunch of Twitter missiles at me. Comprehensive coincidence! https://t.co/TMAdx57BFS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2020

Hannity ongoing Monday to consider swipes at each the CNN host and Oliver Darcy, senior media reporter at CNN. He tweeted several situations tonight mocking Stelter in excess of his guide, speculating on chapter titles like “I hate Trump,” “I dislike Fox Information,” and “I detest Hannity.”

[email protected] Acosta sold around 14,000 Textbooks when Levin sold 50 % a million. Can you beat the Acosta document of failure??

Chapter 1 “I loathe Trump”

Chapter 2 I loathe Fox News

Chapter three I loathe Hannity

Chapter 4 Becoming Jeff Zucker’s Stenographer, my life’s operate. #HumptyEpicFail — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

[email protected]

Hey Humpty, you surely want to look at “Hannity” tonight. And I observed out these days you are creating a e-book. Are you gonna beg to be on my demonstrates like Phony news Acosta? The respond to is “NO”… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

[email protected]

Oh Humpty. chapter 5:

Schooling creepy Oliver somebody to be just like me — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

Mediaite has arrived at out to Darcy for comment.

In his publication Monday night time, Stelter mentioned that Hannity had explicitly lied in his tweets.

Stelter further more responded to Hannity, stating that the Fox host had beforehand acknowledged about his guide launch:

Sean, you didn’t “find out today” that I’m crafting a ebook about Fox and Trump. You talked about my ebook *on your Tv set exhibiton August 26. Thousands and thousands of men and women noticed it. And we talked about it *in human beingat a social gathering on December 17. https://t.co/QGXBzyI7NH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 18, 2020

Stelter appears to be referencing Mediaite’s vacation bash, which Hannity did show up at:

Here’s @oliverdarcy talking to Sean Hannity at the Mediate getaway social gathering. Hannity pretended not to know who he was, and then referred to Darcy as “fake news CNN.” pic.twitter.com/EFUIvJ54wc — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 18, 2019

UPDATE — For the file, Stelter is right that Hannity lied about when he first acquired about the former’s book. The movie previously mentioned shows Hannity speaking about it on his demonstrate more than 5 months back during a phase from August 26th, 2019.

UPDATE #2 — Hannity refused to let this beef go, however, and just right before midnight on Monday he linked to this report and tweeted that he “can’t stop laughing” at Stelter who “actually believes he’s relevant and crucial.”

I examine this @mediaite short article and I can not end laughing. Humpty actually thinks he’s suitable and critical, & yes there is a photo of Oliver his weirdo assistant (Humpty wannabe) chatting to me. I had to inquire him at that occasion “do I know you?” https://t.co/tR8ApTbrf3 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

Even so, the Fox Information host notably did not tackle his untrue claim about only learning of Stelter book’s “today.”