Hannity Continues Likely After CNN's Stelter, Mocks His Ebook: 'Chapter three I Detest Hannity'

Fox Information host Sean Hannity continued going just after CNN’s Brian Stelter tonight, soon after many swipes at him more than the weekend invoking Michael Avenatti and how Stelter had taken him critically on his CNN demonstrate Dependable Resources.

Hannity was evidently established off by Stelter producing inquiries for his future guide.

Hannity ongoing Monday to acquire swipes at both the CNN host and Oliver Darcy, senior media reporter at CNN. He tweeted a number of instances tonight mocking Stelter around his guide, speculating on chapter titles like “I hate Trump,” “I detest Fox News,” and “I despise Hannity.”

Mediaite has arrived at out to Stelter and Darcy for comment.

Stelter responded to Hannity, stating that the Fox host had previously known about his ebook launch:

Stelter seems to be referencing Mediaite’s holiday break social gathering, which Hannity did attend: