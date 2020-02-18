[Hannity Continues Likely After CNN’s Stelter, Mocks His Ebook: ‘Chapter three I Detest Hannity’]

Fox Information host Sean Hannity continued going just after CNN’s Brian Stelter tonight, soon after many swipes at him more than the weekend invoking Michael Avenatti and how Stelter had taken him critically on his CNN demonstrate Dependable Resources.

Hannity was evidently established off by Stelter producing inquiries for his future guide.

For my forthcoming e book about Fox and Trump, I sent point-checking Q’s to some of Hannity’s legal professionals and confidants currently. A couple several hours later, Hannity lobbed a bunch of Twitter missiles at me. Total coincidence! https://t.co/TMAdx57BFS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2020

Hannity ongoing Monday to acquire swipes at both the CNN host and Oliver Darcy, senior media reporter at CNN. He tweeted a number of instances tonight mocking Stelter around his guide, speculating on chapter titles like “I hate Trump,” “I detest Fox News,” and “I despise Hannity.”

[email protected] Acosta sold all over 14,000 Guides when Levin bought fifty percent a million. Can you conquer the Acosta file of failure??

Chapter 1 “I dislike Trump”

Chapter two I hate Fox News

Chapter 3 I loathe Hannity

Chapter four Remaining Jeff Zucker’s Stenographer, my life’s get the job done. #HumptyEpicFail — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

[email protected]

Hey Humpty, you undoubtedly want to check out “Hannity” tonight. And I discovered out right now you are composing a ebook. Are you gonna beg to be on my demonstrates like Fake information Acosta? The remedy is “NO”… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

[email protected]

Oh Humpty. chapter five:

Teaching creepy Oliver any person to be just like me — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

Mediaite has arrived at out to Stelter and Darcy for comment.

Stelter responded to Hannity, stating that the Fox host had previously known about his ebook launch:

Sean, you didn’t “find out today” that I’m producing a ebook about Fox and Trump. You talked about my e-book *on your Television set exhibiton August 26. Thousands and thousands of individuals observed it. And we talked about it *in particular personat a celebration on December 17. https://t.co/QGXBzyI7NH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 18, 2020

Stelter seems to be referencing Mediaite’s holiday break social gathering, which Hannity did attend: