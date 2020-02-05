Hannity was about to play an early role in response to the recall investigation

Fox News host Sean Hannity was to play an early role in responding to the investigation into President Trump’s dismissal.

TPM obtained text messages between Lev Parnas and a producer and booker from Fox News as they attempted to arrange an interview between Hannity and Viktor Shokin, a disgraced Ukrainian prosecutor with a biting ax against Joe Biden.

The exchange took place in early October, a few days before Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman were intercepted by FBI agents at Washington Dulles International Airport while boarding a ticket flight. one way to Vienna.

As CNN reported last year, the couple traveled to Vienna for the interview between Shokin and Hannity.

Texts obtained by TPM show that two Fox News employees – booker Alyssa Moni and executive producer Tiffany Fazio – contacted Parnas on October 6 to find out when to book a studio for Shokin in Vienna.

Shokin is a central figure in the refuted allegations in which President Trump pressured Ukraine to open investigations.

As the Attorney General of Ukraine in 2015 and 2016, Shokin was frequently criticized for his alleged corruption and for his ineffectiveness, because he had not filed a complaint for grand corruption and had not progressed in the investigation of the murder of more than 100 protesters during the country’s revolution in 2014.

Burisma, a gas company owned by a former government official accused of embezzlement, has been criticized for refusing to investigate Shokin.

Under pressure from the international community and others, including Vice President Joe Biden, Shokin was dismissed in March 2016.

Shokin then presented a different story, in which he was fired not for lack of action, but rather because he was aggressively investigating Burisma. The company added Biden’s son, Hunter, to its board of directors in 2014, as well as others perceived to have political influence, including a former Polish president and a counterterrorism official from the Bush administration.

Shokin claimed that Biden had fired him to protect his son from the investigation. Parnas told the TPM in an interview with his lawyer Joseph A. Bondy that Shokin was about to make the same claims to Hannity in the October 10 interview.

There is no evidence to support Shokin’s claims. But Giuliani and his client’s allies, President Trump, seized the story to justify why Ukraine should open an investigation into a political opponent of the president. Giuliani pressured two presidents of Ukraine – Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky – to do so.

Moni, Hannity’s booker, wrote to Parnas that the show should “book a translator – we want to have the best person.” Should it be Ukrainian or Russian? John Solomon suggested Russian. “

Parnas later told the couple that October 10 would be the best day for Shokin to appear at the Vienna studio, noting that he was “still recovering”.

But the interview never took place. Parnas and Fruman were arrested on the eve of the scheduled interview on criminal campaign finance charges.

Giuliani asked Parnas and Fruman for at least one piece of information before the interview. On the day of their arrest, they had lunch with Giuliani at the Trump hotel in D.C.

An assistant to Giuliani – Christianne Allen – asked Parnas that day for a copy of “the letter (Rep. Pete) Sessions (R-TX) written to the president to withdraw Yovanovitch”.

When CNN first reported the interview scheduled for October, Hannity said through a spokesperson that “we never reveal our sources, potential sources or people they may or may not ask to interview.” Sean Hannity takes the First Amendment seriously. “

Hannity confirmed the attempt to interview Shokin in a statement to the TPM.

“My staff independently attempted to question Prosecutor Shokin who was fired after Joe Biden obtained a billion dollars from taxpayers and demanded that he be fired, just as ABC and the Washington Post interviewed him” Hannity told TPM.

Although the interview with Shokin never took place, the disgraced prosecutor then spoke to Giuliani about a One America News series about the allegations. While the House was investigating the impeachment, Giuliani traveled to Kiev for the series – a feat he could not accomplish while the pressure campaign was somewhat in camera.

“I am extremely proud of my team for their hard work and dedication,” added Hannity. “I am also extremely proud of the fact that, while the media crowd was lying daily about alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, my team was busy reporting the news daily and exposing the abuses of FISA and the Clintons bought and paid for the dirty Russian file. As the recent IG report confirmed, our reports were completely accurate and the media crowd was still wrong. “