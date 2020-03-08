Hanover captures fourth Div. 3 South boys hockey title in seven years

BOURNE — Hanover coach Jon Abban conceded he was unsure exactly where his team would end up this season.

Turns out, the third-seeded Indians wound up in a familiar spot, hoisting a familiar trophy.

Hanover captured its fourth Division 3 South title in seven years Sunday as Nate DelPrete netted two goals and junior Manning Morris tallied the 100th point of his career on an assist in a 2-0 victory over No. 4 Dartmouth at the Gallo Ice Arena.

“The kids have really come together, worked hard and we live for another day,” said Abban as Hanover (20-3-1) advances to the state semifinals versus Lowell Wednesday.

Hanover couldn’t solve Dartmouth goalie JP Kerney (14 saves) through the first two periods, and almost fell behind late in the second frame when it appeared Dartmouth (19-4-1) scored, but the referees waved off the goal, saying the puck never crossed the goal line.

Hanover then survived a man-down situation midway through the third period as goalie John Aidonidis (20 saves) came through with a couple of timely stops and moments later, DelPrete delivered in the clutch. Hanover won a battle along the boards in the offensive zone and the puck squirted right to DelPrete, who buried his chance five-hole for a 1-0 lead with 5:24 left.

“It was amazing,” DelPrete said. “I thought the North Quincy goal I scored (in overtime in the first round) was big. No. This was bigger.”

Morris then put the finishing touch on the win by reaching a career milestone when he flipped a puck out to center ice and DelPrete skated in all alone for an empty-net tally with 39.7 seconds remaining.

“You keep the kids humble, but hungry,” said Abban of Hanover’s sustained run of success. “That’s what we’ve preached to the kids. … Every year it seems we’re getting talented kids coming through the program. It’s been working out for us.”