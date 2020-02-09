Hansen’s Sunday Book: Timing for the former QB Khalil Tate from Arizona, who went from one perspective to a handover, horrible national sport

Star columnist Greg Hansen breaks the week of sports in southern Arizona, from recruiting UA football to high school basketball and why Arizona has to honor a pioneer at the McKale Center.

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14) battles the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the end zone at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Wildcats won the game with a final of 28-14.

Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

If the rules of the NFL draft were the same as in the NBA, Arizona, Quarterback Khalil Tate would have been tempted to leave the UA after the 2017 season and opt for the 2018 draft.

No quarterback in the 2017 college football season was as impressive and productive as Tate, who defeated Colorado, UCLA, Cal and Washington State in October. Had Tate decided to bypass his last two seasons in Arizona, I firmly believe that he would have been selected from the top 100 players in the 2018 draft.

This is because the NFL scouts didn’t have enough of a book about Tate at the end of the 2017 season. His off-season production dropped against Oregon, Purdue and Arizona State, a game in which he was injured. But he was the “It” quarterback in college football, 2017.

The subsequent NFL Combine in February 2018 invited 19 quarterbacks from UCLA Josh Rosen and USC Sam Darnold to strangers like Richmond Kyle Lauletta and Toledos Logan Woodside, Tate would have been a safe guest. His athleticism would overcome unknown factors, questions about his post-season performances against Purdue and ASU.

But last week, after two head-shaking defeats in Arizona, Tate wasn’t among the 337 players invited to this month’s NFL Combine, which includes 16 quarterbacks, including sleeper-like players Kevin Davidson from Princeton and James Morgan from FIU.

What happened? According to an NFL draft source – TheDraftNetwork.com – Tate does not play within the “structure” of a crime and is too often washed out of his pocket and “slips in the way of the damage rather than out of it”. According to the website, Tate is too quick to “refrain from reading”.

Yes yes and yes

You don’t have to be a five-star recruit to be invited to the NFL Combine. Marginal prospects for Arizona in the past 12 years Lionel Dotson. Wilrey Fontenot. Devin Ross. Adam Grant and Cayleb Jones Receive invitations.

The NFL scouting system is so thorough that it flips stones in every school imaginable. At the opening game in Arizona in 2019, where Hawaii lost 45: 38, the starting quarterback of the Rainbow Warriors was a junior Cole McDonald, He was placed late in the game after throwing four interceptions.

When Tate was bypassed, McDonald – who decided to skip his senior season in Hawaii – was invited to combine.

Virgil Henderson, head coach of Cholla High School, watches his players defeat Sabino at Sabino High School on Thursday October 16, 2014.

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2014

Virgil Henderson In 1987 he was an outstanding student at Catalina High School, who later played at Scottsdale Community College before serving for six years.

After returning to Tucson, he became one of the leading assistant coaches in southern Arizona preparatory football. He was part of the coaching staff for state master coaches Richard Sanchez at Sunnyside High School, Matt Johnson at both Ironwood Ridge High School and Mountain View High School and Dennis Bene at Salpointe Catholic High School.

One thing about Henderson is that he’s not afraid of a challenge. He is the new football coach at Cholla High School.

In 2013 Henderson took an intermediate position in the football calendar late as head coach at Rincon / University. The Rangers went 0-10.

Henderson didn’t stop that. He was then hired as head coach at Cholla, which has not won two seasons since 1983/84. Incredibly, Henderson trained Cholla in 2015 with a 6-4 record, one of only two Cholla winning seasons this century.

Henderson has left Cholla for the past two years to train under Johnson. Last week, he agreed to return to Cholla for a second term as the Chargers’ head coach.

“My vacation time is over,” said 51-year-old Henderson, who met around 60 Cholla players on Wednesday. “I think this is a good time. I thought I had to go back and learn more, and I could do that under Matt Johnson. “

Cholla took a 2-8 lead last season and scored a goal of 350: 181. Since then, 12 head coaches have driven Ed Brown, the first Schwarzkopf soccer coach in the history of Tucson preparation, left school in 1987.

“I’m not afraid of work,” said Henderson, a security officer in the TUSD system. “I love the game and have a passion for it. And when I go back to Cholla I know how important it is to build relationships with the children.”

Good for him. High school coaching can be used here and everywhere by men like Virgil Henderson who not only want to win a championship but also want to turn boys into men.

Sahuaro junior Alyssa Brown (44) shoots a free throw during the victory of Sahuaros 64-44 against Salpointe Catholic at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco, in Tucson Ariz., On January 28, 2020.

Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Sahuaro High School Junior striker Alyssa Brown set a school record of 45 points against Casa Grande High School on Thursday evening. It helped the trainer Steve Botkin’S team improves their record to 24: 1, with one game remaining before the state playoffs take place.

What was impressive about Brown’s 45 points, Botkin said, “is that she usually only plays three-quarters in one game.” Sahuaro was so dominant that it outperformed its opponents by 1,662 to 917, which is why Brown is not always needed in the fourth quarter.

“Alyssa is only 50 points away from 2000 in her career,” said Botkin, who is expected to see Brown on the 2000 plateau before the season ends. That would put them within the reach of the former UA guard and Catalina Foothills High School Julie Brase HairgroveState record of 2,913 points next season.

Brown has changed her game at Sahuaro significantly. A year ago, she scored 702 points and did not make a single 3-pointer. But after a ton of off-season work, Brown has made 30 3-points this season, making her a threat from anywhere on the pitch.

Mayor Regina Romero, right, speaks with her daughter Luciana Reyes on January 20, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona, for the annual MLK Day March and Day of Service to Gene C. Reid Park.

Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council voted last week to create a position for a “Million Trees Coordinator,” a project aimed at combating the urban heat island effect and helping to make Tucson’s summer climate more forgiving. If you’ve ever driven the Tanque Verde circuit near the Forty Niner Country Club on a hot day, you’ll find that thanks to the beautiful forest of trees, your car’s thermometer can drop six or seven degrees. It would be nice if the Mayor’s Millions of Trees project included an extensive replanting project at the Randolph Golf Complex. Over 100 trees have been felled in the past two or three years, most of them on the beautiful Dell Urich golf course. None of them have been replaced. The loss of these trees – especially the back nine – has robbed the course of much of its character, not to mention the strategic direction of the golfers. All of the trees that were felled were towering forts, some of which were 70 to 80 years old. One million trees could certainly be planted on the most profitable golf course in the city of Tucson.

Roman Bravo-Young

Penn State Athletics

Sunnyside High School’s quadruple and undefeated state wrestling champion, Roman Bravo-Youngclimbed to number 2 on the NCAA last week at £ 133. The timing was such that Bravo-Young should hit number 1 Seth Gross Friday night in front of a capacity at the Badgers facility in Wisconsin. Gross won a hot match 6: 5, although Bravo-Young apparently successfully completed a match winner takedown in the last 10 seconds of the match. However, the officials decided otherwise. With 14: 1, Bravo-Young will probably fight a rematch with Gross in the Big Ten championships next month.

Salpointe Catholic Junior Guard Braden Miller (3) was fouled by Catalina Foothills Junior Cody Blumenthal (12) on January 21, 2020 during the Catalina Foothills College basketball team’s 70-67 victory over Salpointe Catholic at Catalina Foothills.

Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

I made a rookie mistake on Friday night and arrived at the basketball showdown between 22-1 Catalina Foothills High School and 25-1 Salpointe Catholic High School about 30 minutes before the jump. Parking was a problem. When I went to the entrance to the Kalil high school, the little facility was overcrowded and overcrowded. The game was sold out. It reminded me of the “good old days” of high school basketball when an expected showdown between teams like Salpointe and Foothills required you to arrive at the gym early in the JV game to secure a spot. However, Foothills led by 37-32 on Friday with a six-minute lead. I finally pushed myself in to watch Salpointe Jim Reynolds Bet a hold-the-ball late game in the last three minutes after the Lancers win Doug D’AmoreToo foul. There is no shot clock in high school basketball; Old school strategy thrives on tight games. If Foothills and Salpointe meet in the Class 4A playoffs – possibly for the title later this month – D’Amore is likely to over Hayden Moser, a top player who dropped out with an injury on Friday, is back in the lineup.

Salpointes head coach Dennis Bene holds Senior Trent Strong during the Senior Night ceremonies before competing against Vista Grande at Salpointe High School on November 1, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The 2020 Salpointe Catholic High School football class competes with that of Tucson High School of 1970 and 1971, and offers more college-level football fans than anyone else in southern Arizona history. Salpointe’s three-season record of 35: 4 was made from Texas-bound headlines Bijan Robinson and Ohio State signee Lathan ransom, but many others, including linebackers Trent Strongwere irreplaceable parts of this success. Strong accepted a scholarship offer from SMU Coach last week Sonny Dykes, former Arizona offensive coordinator. That meant two things: First, Strong will play for one of the most respected players – a man who treats players the way you would expect your son to do – in college football. Second, it will continue a family legacy of athletic success. Trent’s father, a former security and baseball star at Sabino High School Steve Strongwas part of the 1982 All-MetroCity team with the future USC quarterback Rodney Peete from Sahuaro. Steve Strong received a baseball scholarship in Arizona, where he became an All-Pac-10 catcher in 1986 and 1987. Trent Strong has had 209 tackles in his Salpointe career. Like father, like son.

Pac-12 football programs have signed 57 combined five- and four-star recruits this year. Arizona? None. Soccer recruitment of the United Arab Emirates below Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin has been so unproductive since the school won the Pac-12 South Division in 2014 that, under the best circumstances, it could take three or four years for the wildcats to become a factor again. The only thing that was worse in Pac-12 football than the Arizona recruiting class in 2020 last week was the news that Colorado coaches Mel Tucker is expected to be interviewed for the vacant coaching job in the state of Michigan. If Tucker leaves CU after one season and breaks off much of the progress made by the Buffaloes, it may be Arizona’s only chance to leave the South Division basement next season.

In 1960 Tucson became a high senior Norma Higuera Laguna Second in the state finals in double, helped the coach Sue ClarkTeam for the first of 10 state championships and a winning streak of 213 games. She died in Green Valley on January 16. She was 78th Laguna, whose brother, Ron Higuera, was a lineman with the Arizona football team for three years from 1965 to 1967 and is considered one of the leading tennis players in Tucson’s history. She won the USTA 55-over-doubles championship in Houston in 1988, and was only ranked second in the USTA 60-over-women doubles in 2007. Norma’s life was celebrated last month.

Former university athletics director Ced Dempsey speaks on November 1, 2019 during the inauguration of the Dick Tomey Football Practice Field at the University of Arizona.

Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Graduate Mark Harlan, now sports director in Utah, honored his predecessor playing basketball in Utah-Cal on Saturday and hung a banner in the rafters of the Huntsman Center to honor former Utah Chris Hill,

Hill spent 31 years as an AD in Utah to oversee the school’s rise to football, being there when the Utes reached the 1998 Final Four and most impressively received Pac-12 approval in 2011.

In comparison, Arizona has been slow to adequately appreciate the work of the former UA sports director Cedric Dempsey1983-93 the man who was most responsible for Arizona’s rise before becoming NCAA executive.

The UA has permanent displays to honor Dempsey’s top assistant ADs, Rocky LaRose and Mary Robyand it’s overdue that 87-year-old Dempsey is being honored for his work in Tucson.

Dempsey hired Loud Olson. Mike Candrea. Frank Busch. Dick Tomey and Joan Bonvicini, five trainers of the Hall of Fame. He ended the years in which Arizona had a budget deficit, saved the football program from NCAA parole, chaired the NCAA basketball selection committee, and had Arizona in the top 10 of the year Sears Cup at the time he headed the NCAA Competition, symbolic of the country’s 10 leading sports departments.

Under Dempsey, everything seemed possible for UA sport, a decade-long race that was surely the glory days of Wildcat sport.

The UA shows the names of basketball players who like it Stanley Johnson and Jerryd Bayless at the McKale Center. Isn’t it time to make room for Ced Dempsey?